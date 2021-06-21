Disneyland Reopening Prices Include $100 Sandwich, $800 Rooms

✖

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are expensive. There's nothing new about that, but recent price-hikes could make even Donald Duck quack in fury. One of the more shocking recent additions to the Disneyland menu was a headline-grabbing $100 sandwich offered in the Avengers Campus at Disneyland's California Adventure, although the sandwich is big enough to serve six to eight people. If you do the math, this makes it a pretty good deal compared to the costs of individual meals. That said, Disney Parks is raising prices elsewhere to make up for Disneyland being closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic. While Walt Disney World was open for most of the pandemic in Florida, Disneyland didn't re-open until April 30.

The aggressive pricing strategy has applied more to Disneyland, with its limited number of on-property hotel rooms, compared to Disney World. While you can book a $163 night at Disney's All-Star Movies hotel at Disney World in July, the least-expensive room at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland on the same night is $463, notes SFGate.com. The Disneyland Hotel rooms are usually in the $500 range, while a standard room at Disney's Grand Californian can cost around $800.

One-day tickets at Disneyland start at $104, which is a bit cheaper than Disney World's $109 tickets, but no Disneyland tickets have been offered at that price since it re-opened. The one-day Park Hopper ticket, which gives you access to both the Disneyland Park and California Adventure, costs $209, a little more than a Disney World Park Hopper. Most one-day tickets at Disneyland now are either $139 in the middle of the week and $154 on the weekends. The $104 price will not return until Aug. 30. Disney also has not resumed selling Disneyland resort annual passes yet.

A recent SurveyMonkey poll for Insider found that these high prices may be pricing out Disney's core base, the middle class. The poll found that people who make less than $75,000 per year are the most likely to consider going to the Disney parks. Those making between $50,000 and $75,000 annually were the most excited, but people making between $150,000 and $199,999 were the least interested. Insider previously estimated that a Disney World vacation can cost over $6,000 for a family of four.

As for that $100 sandwich, it was first teased in May, before the Avengers Campus land opened at California Adventure on June 4. The Pym-ini is available at the Pym Test Kitchen restaurant and is meant to serve six to eight people, so it's not a small sandwich at an exorbitant price. In fact, you can get an individual piece of the sandwich for $14.99, and it is served with crispy potato bites and an arugula salad. If everyone in your party wants to try the sandwich, the giant version works out to about $12 per person. That might still sound expensive for a sandwich, but it's not that bad by Disney math.

Disney also came up with a new way to nickel-and-dime fans at the Avengers Campus. One of the new attractions is the virtual reality ride Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, which allows guests to shoot webs just like Spidey. It is the first-ever Disney ride with add-ons that will cost you. First, there's the Web Tech Power Band for $29.99 that will supposedly increase your accuracy. The Web Tech Web-Shooter or Repulsor enhancements are available for $24.99 each.