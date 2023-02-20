Disneyland Delays Reopening of Mickey's ToonTown

One of the main areas of excitement debuted during #Disney100's celebration this year is their latest attraction. For the first time ever, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are starring in their very first ride-through attraction at the Disneyland Resort! Riders of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway are taken into the El CapiTOON Theater in Disneyland park (which houses an exhibit unique to Disneyland), which transports those onboard into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a ride engineered by Goofy and embark on a zany adventure the whole family can enjoy. It's part of Mickey's ToonTown. Unfortunately, the reopening has been delayed.

The theme park has announced that the rest of Mickey's ToonTown will not reopen until March 19, 2023 instead of the previously announced March 8. In a statement released by the park, they note: "Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum, we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey's Toontown to March 19. We can't wait for our Guests to visit and experience the reimagined land."

Luckily, there's a ton of other specially curated experiences parkgoers can enjoy. Disney lovers of all ages can journey through the centennial celebration through The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland park. The exhibit highlights Walt Disney's vision for Disneyland, the first theme park opened by The Walt Disney Company, which became the inspiration behind some of Walt's early films, alongside artwork by original Disney Imagineers, and more.

At Disney California Adventure, close out the evening by witnessing the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney via World of Color – One through animation, color, water, and waves of change. It marks the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music, and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars in the same production.