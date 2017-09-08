Disney World to Close Saturday to Monday as Hurricane Irma Approaches

Hurricane Irma is currently on a path towards Florida, and the entire state is preparing for the potential destruction the Category 4 storm has the power to bring.

As a precaution, many of the state’s mainstays are closing their doors as they prepare for the storm, including Disney World, which is set to close from Saturday to Monday, Deadline reports.

“Resort hotels will remain open. We hope to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 12,” the company said in a release. “We will provide regular updates to our guests on all operational changes.”

No closing time for Saturday was announced, and the closure marks only the fifth time ever that Disney World has shut down its theme parks since opening in 1971, 9News reports.

As for other parks in the area, Universal Orlando Resort has also announced that it will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday and remain closed Sunday and Monday, writing on its website that it hopes to resume operations on Tuesday.

Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida over the weekend.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @TravelTexts