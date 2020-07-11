Disney World Reopens: See Photos of What It Looks Like Now

After closing their doors over the past several months amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World officially reopened on Saturday. The Florida theme park did indeed open on Saturday even though coronavirus cases are surging in the state. Because the pandemic remains a problem in the U.S., Disney World is reopening with a few new rules, one of those being that all guests are required to wear masks while in the parks.

According to CNN, there are many guidelines for Disney World's re-opening. In addition to having to don masks, all guests had their temperature and bags checked. The two parks that opened on Saturday — Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom — reportedly allowed less than half of their capacities in the parks to start (Epcot and Hollywood Studios are set to reopen on Wednesday). Additionally, almost all of the cast performances have been temporarily suspended out of an abundance of caution. Although, they did implement a scaled-back, socially distanced parade that went through Magic Kingdom around midday.

Even though there were some restrictions and guidelines that guests had to follow upon entering the theme parks, fans still lined up to get a little taste of Disney magic on Saturday. Read on to check out some of the photos from Disney's grand re-opening.