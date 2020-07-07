Disney's Magic Kingdom: See Crowds Visiting Newly Reopened Park

Disney's Magic Kingdom has begun allowing in guests amid its phased reopening, and a new video shared on social media shows the crowds that are visiting the newly reopened park. In the clip, which you can see below, a large number of people can be seen wandering the theme park and visiting various attractions. Notably, all the guests appear to be wearing face masks, which is reportedly a requirement for entry amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Magic Kingdom was originally scheduled to reopen on July 11, along with Animal Kingdom, so it is unclear if this is an early opening or a soft open to see what level of crowds the park can expect. Following the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are set to reopen on July 15. Other Disney parks and resorts reopening are as follows: Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas - Jambo House, Disney's Pop Century Resort, and Disney's Contemporary Resort will open Friday, July 10. Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort will reopen on Wednesday, July 29.

A royal return for the Disney Princesses at the Magic Kingdom pic.twitter.com/xkGzjecHfS — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 7, 2020

In August, more reopenings will take place. Disney's Polynesian Village Resort and Disney's Art of Animation Resort will reopen on Wednesday, August 12. Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts will reopen on Monday, August 24. Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen on Monday, Sept. 21. Finally, Disney's BoardWalk Resort will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 1, and Disney's Coronado Springs Resort will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

In a previous statement, Disney said that "given the current situation, there are some Disney Resort hotels and other areas that are not, as of this time, being scheduled for reopening yet." The company promised to "continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more locations when the environment is right to do so." The company has already laid out some guidelines as well, such as the aforementioned face coverings requirement. This applies to all guests ages 2 and up. However, coverings are not required while guests are swimming or seated in a dining area.

A good-sized crowd coming in to the Magic Kingdom right now pic.twitter.com/Ri9yMeRkgJ — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 7, 2020

Furthermore, guests will have to make confirmed reservations for most activities, as well as for dining. This also applies to day guests. There are some amenities and experiences that will not be immediately available during the reopening process, the company has noted. Disney also clarified that some services have had to be modified, such as there is no longer bell service for helping guests to their rooms, but luggage will still be delivered.