Disney World Holiday Hours Extended for Christmas Season

It's the most wonderful time of the year — especially at Walt Disney World! The park has enough Christmas magic to last a lifetime, and to allow parkgoers to take in all the holiday cheer, the Orlando parks are extending hours through the end of the year. Per news outlet WDW Magic, Magic Kingdom will be open from 8 am to midnight with full operating hours from December 24 through December 30, 2023.

It doesn't stop with the Magic Kingdom, though! Disney's Animal Kingdom will be open for two additional hours on most days, Disney's Hollywood Studios will open 30 minutes earlier in the mornings, and EPCOT will have a 1 a.m. close on New Year's Eve. There's tons to do for the holidays throughout the parks.

(Photo: David Roark/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

The decorations are on full display throughout the multiple parks. Each park has new merchandise available for purchase, including Christmas-themed Mickey ears, shirts, backpacks, and beloved Crocs to change into to keep parkgoers' feet comfy walking the cobblestone streets. Character meet and greets are available at key hours, and the parades are a joyous experience each year.

For the first time ever, Disney's Hollywood Studios has its own glamorous holiday celebration: Jollywood Nights. Set in old Hollywood, guests are inspired to dress up in their glitzy best, or go full out in Christmas attire. Throughout the parks, deck the halls in entertainment with bands, an all-new stage show, Jingle Bell dance party, and the Jingle BAM! nighttime spectacular. Holiday treats are available for purchase to keep park-goers full and in the spirit. Basically, it's an adult-only limited-capacity Christmas party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on select nights, and reservations are required. Craft cocktails for the libation lovers are flowing.

For those interested in rides while there, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith or The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror are open. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is also open, but lines for that are typically long.