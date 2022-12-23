Disney Channel Alum Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown is behind bars. The That's So Raven alum was arrested in Ohio on Thursday, Dec. 22 on a charge of domestic violence after he was allegedly involved in an altercation at a home in the city of Lima, where he has been living for the past month.

A spokesperson for the Lima Police Department confirmed Brown's arrest to TMZ. According to the spokesperson, local police were called to a home over a report of "a fight in progress." When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the 35-year-old actor, who was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence. Although details of the altercation are unclear, police said Brown was involved in a conflict "with either a family member or another person living in the home." He was ultimately charged with "domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force," according to online booking records. It is unclear id bail has been set for the actor.

The Thursday arrest marks just the latest run-in with the law for Brown. In September 2018, the actor was arrested in Las Vegas after he was caught on camera changing the locks inside Legends Restaurant & Venue. In June of that year, he was arrested after police officers allegedly saw him go into a motel in a Las Vegas area where drugs and prostitutes are common. Police pulled over the taxi Brown used to leave the motel in and arrested him for refusing to cooperate. TMZ reported at the time that police found methamphetamine and a pipe on Brown, who at the time was wanted for a domestic violence case. He was booked on felony narcotics possession and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. In April 2018, he was arrested by bounty hunters on outstanding warrants and taken into custody in nothing but his underwear. He has also been arrested for drug possession and resisting a police officer. In 2016, he was arrested for domestic battery after he was accused of into custody in nothing but his underwear. He has also been arrested for drug possession, resisting a police officer and domestic battery. When he failed o attend a scheduled court hearing, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Amid his troubles, Brown's friends attempted to stage an intervention during an appearance on Dr. Phil.

Brown is best known for his portrayal of Eddie Thomas on That's So Raven, a role he held throughout the show's four-season run. He also appeared as Sticky Webb in the Disney Channel animated show The Proud Family.