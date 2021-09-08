Christiane Louise: What to Know About the Murder of the Disney and ‘Simpsons’ Voice Actress

Christiane Louise, a voice actor known for her work in video games and animated TV shows, was murdered last month in a case that is still being investigated. Louise, 49, was a familiar Portuguese-language voice in games like Overwatch and shows like The Simpsons. Police in her home city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil arrested Pedro Paulo Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa as the lead suspect in her death.

According to a report by Game Rant, Vasconcellos da Costa confessed to killing Louise but claimed that he did so in self-defense. Police argue that Vasconcellos da Costa was robbing Louise at the time, and are still treating it as a murder. Fans are mourning Louise on social media, highlighting her work and her active role in the online community. They are also speculating about the bizarre and horrifying details of this case.

Louise is best known for providing the voice of Cortana in the Halo series, Mercy in Overwatch and Sivir in League of Legends. On the TV side, she played Helen Lovejoy on The Simpsons, Daisy Duck in some Disney animated productions, and other roles. The details of her death follow, but fair warning: They are extremely grisly.

The Brazillian police report states that Louise was murdered in her own apartment with a broken chalice, which was used to cut her throat. The suspect — allegedly Vasconcellos da Costa — hid her body, and it was not found for several days. Police believe his mother, Eliane Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa, helped with the crime and cover-up.

Some of Louise’s belongings were found in Eliane Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa’s home, but the mother herself remains at large. Police believe that the mother and son duo kept Louise’s body in their home for about two days before trying to hide it. After that, it took police about three days to find it. It was a few days after that when her death was reported to friends and fans on social media.

The report also indicates that Louise and Vasconcellos da Costa knew each other before this crime took place. They were apparently enrolled in the same psychiatric clinic in 2017 and remained friends afterward. Police believe that Vasconcellos da Costa intended to secure Louise’s inheritance, but they have not presented a plausible plan for this motive. The case is ongoing.