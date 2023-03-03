Disney World Brings Back 'Beauty & the Beast' Experience for First Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began

For the first time since COVID-19 shuttered much of the world, a beloved attraction is back in operation at Disney World. Nearly three years after it closed amid pandemic-related closures, Enchanted Tales with Belle, a Beauty and the Beast-inspired experience, finally reopened on Feb. 19, Inside the Magic and WDWMagic.com confirmed.

The beloved attraction gives parkgoers the opportunity to relive the magic of Beauty and the Beast by stepping into the enchanting world. Guests get to step into Belle and Maurice's quaint country cottage before they tour Maurice's workshop, where they even have the opportunity see his inventive gadgets and a special enchanted mirror the Beast gave to Belle. Guests also get to see the story of how Belle and the Beast met before they are transported to the Beast's castle, where they meet the Enchanted Wardrobe, who helps selected participants prepare for their role. Inside the Beast's library, Lumière the talking candlestick directs the action before Belle eventually makes her appearance for a meet and greet experience.

The attraction was among the numerous attractions at Disney parks to close amid COVID-19 safety protocols. Unlike other attractions, however, Enchanted Tales with Belle did not reopen with the rest of the park following the COVID-19 closure in 2020 and, up until Feb. 19, was one of the last of the major character locations to remain closed. According to Disney's website, the attraction is now open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Enchanted Tales with Belle is located at the Magic Kingdom, where it was added as a part of the massive Fantasyland expansion in 2012. The expansion features two themed areas. In the Enchanted Forest, guests can meet favorite Disney Characters. Inspired by The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, parkgoers venture through lush landscapes, discovering roaring waterfalls and royal castles along the way. Attractions include Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid, Be Our Guest Restaurant, Enchanted Tales with Belle, Ariel's Grotto, and Gaston's Tavern. The second section, Storybook Circus, "transports Guests to another era-a period in time when the colorful big-top tents attracted audiences from far and wide with astonishing stunts, majestic animals and spectacular entertainment" and "is designed to make you feel like you're a part of this cherished film." The area features attractions including The Barnstormer, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Casey Jr. Splash 'N' Soak Station, Pete's Silly Sideshow, and Fantasyland Station.