Beloved Walt Disney World Restaurant Sets Closure for April

The popular table service restaurant Trail's End at The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort is reportedly closing in April. In January, it was reported that Walt Disney World plans to transform the restaurant into an extended quick service location without a table service option. However, it was not until now that a specific date for its closure was known.

The Disney website's reservation system shows that no reservations can be made after April 17, notes WDW News Today. The system also shows Tuesdays and Wednesdays blacked out, but this is normal since the restaurant is usually closed on those days. The last day available for reservations at Trail's End is April 16. The closure and changes at Trail's End will not affect the dinner show Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, which is next door and shares the same kitchen as the restaurant.

Back in January, theme park journalist Scott Gustin reported that Trail's End was going to be closed for refurbishment. "Trail's End Restaurant at Fort Wilderness will close for refurbishment in the spring and reopen later this year as a marketplace concept with expanded quick service options," Gustin reported. "The table service option will no longer be offered."

Trail's End was considered a hidden gem among Walt Disney World fans. It originally featured family-style breakfasts and dinners, and the menu included delicious Biscuits with Strawberry Honey Butter and breakfast skillets. Trail's End was also somewhat affordable in comparison to other all-you-care-to-eat restaurants at Disney, as breakfast cost $22.99 per person, notes Inside The Magic.

In other exciting Disney World news, Typhoon Lagoon is reportedly opening soon. Sources told WDW News Today this week that Disney hopes to reopen the water park in March 2023. The park closed in November for its annual maintenance. When it reopens, Blizzard Beach will be operating as well, marking the first time in three years that both water parks will be open to the public at the same time. Disney Parks has not confirmed these plans.

The biggest change underway at Walt Disney World is the transformation of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The new version of the flume ride will be inspired by The Princess and the Frog and is set after the events of the film. Splash Mountain closed on Jan. 23 but is still open at Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland. There are plans to change the ride in Anaheim as well, with both Tiana's Bayou Adventure rides opening in 2024.