Disney World Reveals Free Park Admissions for 2025

Walt Disney World lovers, or those longing to go, may be able to attend one of the parks for free in 2025. But they must be staying at Disney Resort to enjoy the perk. A recent blog reports that Disney Resort hotel guests arriving in 2025 can enjoy admission to one of our water parks, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park or Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, on their check-in day. The park admission is included with their stay. Both water parks have major attractions, including large thrills, lazy rivers, wave pools, play areas for younger kids, and water slides for kids of all ages. There are also gift shops and delicious food at each park.

When most people think Disney, the water parks aren't the first that comes to mind. In fact, many are unaware there are two water parks. While Mickey and Minnie Ears are fun, with no nearby beaches in Kissimmee/Orlando/Bay Lake, the two water parks are a great alternative.

As part of the company's endeavor to promote Disney thrills, PopCulture.com was invited to participate on an adult's only press trip to experience Typhoon Lagoon in person last Summer. It was surprising to see how tropical-inspired the park was. The food is was and light, with seafood tacos, fries, and burgers to keep you full without tiring you out so that parkgoers can enjoy the wave pool and every water slide available to ride without getting sick from eating and forced to take long breaks after eating. There are various sand areas that give an island feel as if one is vacationing on an actual resort.

Typhoon Lagoon opened in 1989, with Blizzard Beach opening its doors in 1995. Blizzard Beach's theme is Mt. Rushmore. The latter was previously closed for renovations, but recently reopened. Check out the website to see which Disney Resort hotel is suitable for your family's need.