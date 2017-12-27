Disney Removes ‘Do Not Disturb’ Signs, Adds New Security Measures

Disney resorts are removing the “Do Not Disturb” signs from hotel rooms, and replacing them with signs that read “Room Occupied” instead. The new signs will allow staff members to enter a room at any time, and many believe it’s a direct response to the slew of mass shootings this year.

The changes are already in effect at Disney‘s Grand Floridian, Polynesian and Contemporary resorts, all near the Magic Kingdom. With the new signs in place, resort staff are now required to enter each room at least once per day. Under the new terms of service, “the hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room for any purposes including, but not limited to, performing maintenance and repairs or checking on the safety and security of guests and property.”

According to a story on Walt Disney World News Today, guests can rest assured they’ll still get reasonable notice before someone barges into their room. The emphasis is on safety, which is why so many people believe Disney is looking to avoid an incident like the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas this year.

WDWNT even pointed out that the three monorail resorts that are getting the changes first have vantage points similar to the one used in the horrific mass-shooting.

Disney hasn’t publicly stated why they’re making the changes. Under their previous rules, staff was instructed to bypass any room for housekeeping and maintenance as long as they kept the “Do Not Disturb” sign facing out.