‘Dirty Dancing’ Wedding Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong When Father of Bride, Flower Girl Crash to the Floor

We can’t all be Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. That was a hard lesson for bride Samantha Fraker and her father during her January wedding as they tried to recreate the famous lift from Dirty Dancing with one of her flower girls. The attempt went horribly wrong, with the little girl ending up slammed to the floor.

During my father/daughter dance my dad and the flower girl attempted the iconic catch from Dirty Dancing. She’s okay, I promise.😂 #WeddingFail pic.twitter.com/rSSTjcpch7 — Suhmairah (@FrakerSamara) June 18, 2019

In the video, one of the flower girls runs up to Fraker’s father, who clearly did not expect the little girl to be as heavy as she was. He lifted the girl over his head and slipped, so both of them fell hard on the dance floor.

Fraker can be seen in the back, gasping in shock after seeing her father fall to the floor. Once it is clear both dancers are safe, she gave them a big thumbs up.

The video was taken by a guest during the Jan. 5 wedding in San Antonio, Texas. Fraker shared it with Storyful, telling the site that “everyone thought it was funny once it was confirmed everyone was okay!”

Fraker initially shared the video on her Twitter page on June 18. Fraker’s mother Misty also shared other photos from the flubbed dance.

Trying to perform the famous lift scene to Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” is a trick many have attempted but few can pull off. Mistakes have resulted in plenty of mishaps and viral videos over the years.

In 2017, U.K. couple Sharon and Andy Price rehearsed the lift, but ended up in the hospital, The Telegraph reported at the time. While practicing, the two collided with each other, and they both landed on the ground, knocked out.

“I have always loved Dirty Dancing and it is one of my all time favorite films. We were in the beer garden and my niece and nephew were messing around trying to do the lift,” Sharon told The Telegraph. “So I looked at Andy and suggested that we have it as our first dance at our wedding. We immediately set about trying to recreate that iconic moment. But it’s fair to say it didn’t go to plan.”

Sharon continued, “When I ran at Andy he tried to lift me, but we just collided. At first our family thought we were just messing about but they soon realised we had actually really hurt ourselves.”

Sharon said both of them were fine after paramedics checked up on them at the hospital.

“We were both badly bruised but we’re alright now,” Sharon told The Telegraph at the time. “I think we’re going to go for a slow one for our first dance.”

