'Die Hard' Star Bruce Willis Reprises John McClane in Hysterical New Car Battery Commercial

Bruce Willis is back in action as Officer John McClane. He returned to his Die Hard role recently, albeit in a very different way. Willis starred as the iconic character for a DieHard Batteries commercial. The two-minute clip also featured Theo and Argyle, two of the important characters from the original Die Hard. Even Argyle's limousine made a return — although it had an unfortunate end due to a rampaging Humvee. A new chapter in the DieHard story is here. #DIEHARDISBACK https://t.co/LbsKl85E4q pic.twitter.com/pEkj9dQvtt — DieHard Batteries (@DieHardBattery) October 18, 2020 When the fans saw the new ad featuring Willis in his popular role, they responded in several different ways. Some expressed excitement and said they are happy to see McClane back in action, even if it is only in a short commercial. Others, however, said they are outraged. They proclaimed that Willis and big companies need to leave the action hero alone and stop trying to bring him back for random reasons. The third group simply wanted to talk about the holiday season.

I just about lost my shit. In an excellent way. pic.twitter.com/kECfqDmQgP — Resistance Avenger 🌊🇵🇱👩‍⚕️😺🚀 (@trumpocalyps17) October 18, 2020 How was this not a super bowl commercial — A. Paul Brown III (@apaulbrown) October 18, 2020 Was the DieHard Batteries commercial a wasted opportunity? Some fans expressed this opinion after watching the clip on Twitter. They expressed appreciation for the video and said that it should have reached a much bigger audience. They wanted to know why some executives didn't decide to put the commercial front and center during Super Bowl LV.

Is this a Christmas commercial?? — Gared Casey (@GaredCasey) October 18, 2020 Best commercial I've seen I a long time .... — Ron Hayes (@RonHayes19) October 18, 2020 Whenever Die Hard is mentioned on TV or the internet, fans automatically begin asking questions about the holiday season. They want to know if Die Hard is a Christmas movie or if only Lethal Weapon can enjoy the distinction of being a holiday-themed action movie. These arguments resurfaced once again when DieHard Batteries posted the Willis-led clip. Between the scene involving a heater vent and the music, Twitter users came away with the opinion that Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

All adverts should be that entertaining and people would stop skipping them. — Phil's Retro Life #retro (@FactsStomp) October 18, 2020 Best worst commercial I ever saw — ⚡️Danny Garcia ⚡️ (@Dannyis1337) October 18, 2020 When the ad surfaced, many fans had very different reactions. Some referred to the commercial as kind of dumb while others said that it was terrible in a great way. A common response was that this was a commercial that many fans would avoid skipping with the use of modern technology. Tivo and other DVRs make it easy to avoid watching commercials on pre-recorded programs, but some fans expressed the opinion that they would stop in order to watch Willis.

pic.twitter.com/s1rcyVB3kv — Brian McCann's Beard (@McCanns_Beard) October 18, 2020 pic.twitter.com/G9oDVy78xJ — HUNGRYGAMES (@PresidentMaxine) October 18, 2020 There were several fans that enjoyed watching the commercial, but this was not a universal opinion. Given that the ad surfaced on Twitter, it was inevitable that someone would bring up politics. Specifically, one person wanted to use the belief that Willis supports President Donald Trump as a reason to strongly dislike the ad campaign. Although others simply said that they didn't like the commercial but didn't provide any reason for their displeasure. They simply relied on animated GIFs to deliver their message to the rest of Twitter.

Looking forward to Christmas! — Michael Hosfeld (@HomesbyHos) October 18, 2020 Thank you! So much fun. — Will (@1199Worf) October 18, 2020 Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? This debate has raged for years, with people weighing in on both sides. Some strongly support watching the movie every holiday season, especially on Dec. 24. However, others are not fond of Die Hard. Yes, they acknowledge that the movie takes place during the holiday season and at a 1980s Christmas party, complete with cocaine. Some Twitter users still don't believe that this doesn't mean that the movie is automatically in the same category as Elf, Scrooged or Just Friends.

Thank God, I was worried he was making another Die Hard movie — spooky name (@MILINKYO) October 18, 2020 I waiting for another R Rated Die Hard movie — GreenHornetGames (@EricGreenHornet) October 18, 2020 Many fans around the world love the original Die Hard trilogy, but they don't have similar feelings about the two most recent films. Many viewers have far less affection for A Good Day to Die Hard and Live Free or Die Hard. They made these opinions clear when the battery commercial surfaced. Many Twitter users reiterated that they are fine with Willis returning to the role, provided it's not in a feature-length project.