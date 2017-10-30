Couple Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Die in Car Crash

A Californian couple who survived the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas earlier this month, have died in a car crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their home in Riverside County, California on Oct. 16 and burst into flames.

On the night of their passing, the youngest daughter, 16-year-old Madison Carver, heard a loud bang outside her window. When she ran down the street to see, she had noticed their family car engulfed in flames.

The Carvers were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock started his assault on more than 20,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resorts.

Brooke Carver, the couple’s 20-year-old daughter, says her parents had grown deeper in love in the two weeks after the shooting.

The Carvers, who had been together for 22 years, died together less than half a mile from their home.