The Surprising Reason Demi Moore Lost Her Two Front Teeth: See the Toothless Pic

If all your teeth are still firmly rooted in your mouth, then you’ve got more teeth than Demi Moore right about now.

In what Jimmy Fallon called “the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” the 46-year-old actress revealed during Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show that she lost her two front teeth — from stress.

“I sheared off my front teeth. I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it’s something that’s important to share because … it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress,” the Rough Night star said. “Stress sheared off my front teeth.”

She’s obviously had her teeth repaired since then, but wanted to share her story, which honestly sounds awfully similar to that recurring nightmare when your teeth come loose or fall out completely — you know the one.

“I literally just like knocked it out. It’s almost like it fell out and my warranty was up,” she joked to Fallon. “Thank god for modern dentistry.”

Moore shared a toothless selfie with the audience and laughed, saying her kids with ex-husband Bruce Willis love when she doesn’t have her teeth in.

“My children love seeing me without my teeth because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human,” she joked.

While she can laugh it off now, Moore is right: Aside from being totally exhausting, stress can actually take a physical toll on your body. Whether it comes in the form of weight gain, breakouts or weaker immune systems, none of us are immune to the effects of stress. That’s why it’s important to partake in regular stress-relieving practices like yoga sessions or this method from an awesome high school teacher, or by eating this delicious (healthy!) pudding.

