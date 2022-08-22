Deli Meats Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

A popular deli meat product has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens. On Friday, the agency announced that Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio packets were being recalled because they contained milk without listing it on their ingredients. Just one product is included in this recall.

The recall applies to a product officially called "Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella." It comes in 250-gram packages and can be identified by its UPC code, 0 60085 09974 0. The recalled product should have the lot code BR074503 and a "best before" date of Sept. 27 printed on the package. There was no contamination associated with this recall, but simply a failure to declare a known allergen.

The recalled product was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, but it may have been distributed elsewhere as well. Suppliers and retailers have been warned to remove this product from their shelves, but anyone with a serious milk or dairy allergy should be weary in the coming weeks. Even those without allergies should be careful, as these products could easily be served to a guest without warning.

According to the CFIA, you can either throw out these recalled products or return them to the place where you purchased them. The agency has more information on its website about its recall process in general, as well as a portal to sign up for alerts every time a new recall is announced.

According to a report by the May Clinic, a milk allergy is one of the most common allergies among children, but many outgrow it in adulthood. It can cause a wide variety of symptoms including digestive distress and vomiting, respiratory distress and wheezing, skin irritation and hives or even anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.

A milk allergy is technically different from lactose intolerance and other related allergies. However, public health officials advise anyone experiencing adverse reactions to avoid dairy altogether and contact their doctor.