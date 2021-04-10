Is This Military 'Pyramid' UFO Video the Best Evidence Yet?

✖

A new UFO video making the rounds online may be the most significant yet. On Thursday, UFO researcher Jeremy Corbell shared an 18-second clip of a pyramid-shaped object flying through the sky with others nearby, including one that was apparently spherical. In a post on his website, Extraordinary Beliefs, he explained what information the U.S. military has released about the clip so far.

This clip came with some information Corbell gathered on classified military briefings about UFOs and UAP — "unidentified flying objects" and "unidentified aerial phenomena." He claimed to have sources close to the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), which said that the agency is hoping to de-stigmatize UFOs and UAP within the ranks and among the public in order to gather more intelligence. Corbell wrote: "The context surrounding this content is important to understand - as its evidentiary value is best demonstrated through the lens of provenance. I want you to understand why this new evidence is worth your full attention - if it's not inherently obvious to you."

Corbell claimed that he received information on two military UFO briefings — one from Oct. 18, 2019, and one from May 1, 2020. He is generally well-respected among UFO researchers, so his word on this video carries weight, at least in that community. He briefly explained how he obtained this video and why he believes it's real before explaining the details.

According to Corbell, the pyramid-shaped UFO was filmed by personnel on the U.S.S. Russell in July of 2019, not far from San Diego. The witnesses said they saw multiple pyramid-shaped craft one a relatively well-documented encounter.

Meanwhile, the second briefing described a sighting from the U.S.S. Omaha, during which personnel saw a spherical-shaped craft. The military allegedly took special note that of this as a "transmedium vehicle" — meaning it is able to travel freely in space, the earth's atmosphere, and underwater all in one vessel. Witnesses said that the sphere submerged under the ocean without any damage.

"These are images and video shot by our US Military - during a variety of UAP encounters," Corbell emphasized. "Incursions - by Advanced Transmedium Vehicles of unknown origin - interacting and observing our Navy’s warships and fleet deployments in a restricted airspace. The Night Vision and FLIR technologies represented in this content, in this case, is tied into some of the most sophisticated weapon systems known to humankind. The evidence here must be differentiated from other UAP documentation - due to the context of capture alone."

"Collectively, this data drop represents a small section within a large mosaic of UAP awareness by our DoD. And its presence in a classified series of intelligence briefings - clearly demonstrates how the UAP subject is being viewed, pursued and handled by the United States defense industry," he continued. "It is my hope that these materials will be representative of a unique moment in modern history; a possible turning point towards the rational and transparent approach of investigating and exploring the mystery of the UFO Phenomenon."

Corbell's post has made waves in every corner of UFOlogy, including some relatively mainstream channels. Experts in the field are still discussing this clip on social media and predicting its significance in the years to come.