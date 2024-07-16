Tenacious D's current concert tour is canceled, Jack Black says, after Kyle Gass made a joke about the assassination attempt on ex-President Donald Trump.

Tenacious D is taking a hiatus. The news was announced on Tuesday by Jack Black, who revealed that the band's current tour is now canceled, following a controversial comment that Black's bandmate Kyle Gass made about the July 12 assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black wrote in a statement posted to social media. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

On Friday, a shooter opened fire at a Trump rally, striking the ex-president in the ear. While Trump was not fatally wounded, firefighter Corey Comperatore lost his life in the shooting.

Two days later, Tenacious D was performing a concert in Australia on Gass' birthday, July 14. At one point, he stated that if he had a "wish" for his 64th birthday it would be "don't miss Trump next time."

(Photo: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 06: Kyle Gass (L) and Jack Black of Tenacious D perform at PNC Music Pavilion on September 06, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. - Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

The comment very quickly received a lot of pushback, prompting Gass to offer an apology. The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake," Gass wrote in an Instagram post. "I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone."

"What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement," he continued. "I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."