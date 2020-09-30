Debate: Donald Trump Says 'China Ate Your Lunch, Joe,' Viewers Are Confused

The first presidential debate Tuesday night was filled with plenty of confounding moments as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden battled it out for the first time on stage. One moment in particular, however, caught plenty of attention and left viewers confused when Trump proclaimed, "China ate your lunch, Joe."

The peculiar comment came as the president and former vice president entered a tense discussion on trade. Criticizing the president's approach to trade with China, Biden said that Trump "talks about these great trade deals. He talks about the art of the deal; China's perfected the art of the steal." He went on to state that "we have a higher deficit with China now than we did before. We have the highest trade deficit with Mexico." Trump was quick to hit back, stating, "China ate your lunch, Joe" in reference to Biden's time as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Former VP Biden on trade deficit with China: "He talks about the art of the deal. China's perfected the art of the steal..." Pres. Trump: "China ate your lunch, Joe." https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/PfJed6mLHv — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

The moment left many viewers scratching their heads. As some took to the internet to get to the facts – Fortune reports Biden's remarks were partially true, writing, "in the first years of Trump's presidency, the U.S.'s trade deficit with China reached record highs, but it has since fallen to Obama-era levels" – others took to Twitter to react in confusion to the bizarre comment.