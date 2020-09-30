Debate: Donald Trump Says 'China Ate Your Lunch, Joe,' Viewers Are Confused
The first presidential debate Tuesday night was filled with plenty of confounding moments as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden battled it out for the first time on stage. One moment in particular, however, caught plenty of attention and left viewers confused when Trump proclaimed, "China ate your lunch, Joe."
The peculiar comment came as the president and former vice president entered a tense discussion on trade. Criticizing the president's approach to trade with China, Biden said that Trump "talks about these great trade deals. He talks about the art of the deal; China's perfected the art of the steal." He went on to state that "we have a higher deficit with China now than we did before. We have the highest trade deficit with Mexico." Trump was quick to hit back, stating, "China ate your lunch, Joe" in reference to Biden's time as vice president under President Barack Obama.
Former VP Biden on trade deficit with China: "He talks about the art of the deal. China's perfected the art of the steal..."
Pres. Trump: "China ate your lunch, Joe." https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/PfJed6mLHv— ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020
The moment left many viewers scratching their heads. As some took to the internet to get to the facts – Fortune reports Biden's remarks were partially true, writing, "in the first years of Trump's presidency, the U.S.'s trade deficit with China reached record highs, but it has since fallen to Obama-era levels" – others took to Twitter to react in confusion to the bizarre comment.
“china ate your lunch, joe.” bro what the fuck are you even saying— Cooper 🌼 (@HDparx) September 30, 2020
“China ate your lunch Joe” I CANT KEEP WATCHING THIS— JRK (@jrkowal) September 30, 2020
“China ate your lunch, Joe”
I don’t understand... what is this meant to mean??— Cian Mortimer 🚩🏳️🌈 (@CianMortimer) September 30, 2020
I am still laughing at this comment 🤣— Dom (@BossDom_) September 30, 2020
WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN https://t.co/0HSpPQuNrC— NEVER FORGET 6/19 (@softyixuan) September 30, 2020
#TrumpAteBidensLunchAndEveryoneElses https://t.co/p5DDAzUUHj— @mamapat8512 (@abuletamiamor) September 30, 2020
“China ate your lunch, Joe” dawg wtf are you even saying. Someone please mute his mic pic.twitter.com/abDhaHvUxN— Mel Pagar (@gi_melo_22) September 30, 2020
China ate your lunch @JoeBiden 😂 I can’t with this debate #Debate2020— Sareena (@snaviwala08) September 30, 2020
I just laughed when I heard that.— Krissy (@kklos543) September 30, 2020
What does that even mean? Idiotic statement!— Mrs. A. Cakin (@an_cakin) September 30, 2020
Theres so much going on I just zoned out tbh https://t.co/hJ3K7bziPm— Carolina (@linalima_12) September 30, 2020
Does anyone know what "China ate your lunch means"?@realDonaldTrump just said that to @JoeBiden— Lacey (@drollace) September 30, 2020
"China ate your lunch, Joe." #Debates2020 why the fuck do these only happen every four years they're so funny— crispy_cronchy (@CronchyCrispy) September 30, 2020
I want a tee shirt that says “China ate your lunch, Joe” #PresidentialDebate— Sutton Porter (@suttonporter) September 30, 2020