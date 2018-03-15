Baseball Player Danry Vasquez’s Ex: ‘I Wish I Pressed Charges’

The woman who was seen being brutally hit multiple times by baseball player Danry Vasquez in a recently released surveillance video says she regrets not pressing charges against him.

Fabiana Perez told Univision that the two broke up months after the 2016 incident, despite earlier reports that the couple got married. Perez explained that Vasquez got engaged to a different woman in November 2017 and the two are now married.

Perez said that she and Vasquez had been together for six years and were engaged at the time of the 2016 incident.

After the incident, Perez was reportedly not cooperative with prosecutors and lobbied the district attorney to let Vasquez slide.

Now, she said she regrets not filing charges.

“May God forgive him. He knows what he did. He wronged me, and at the time I forgave him, but if I had the knowledge I have now, I would have made a different decision,” she told Univisoin, TMZ reports.

As for those who criticized Perez for staying with Vasquez after the attack, she said, “It’s true what they say: you need to walk a mile in someone’s shoes to know how you’d feel in their situation. People don’t know the stuff that I lived, people don’t know the fear that I suffered.”

“Like I said, a lot of what you see in that footage, I don’t remember. I see the video now and remember moments of the situation, but you really don’t know how you would feel,” she continued.

Vasquez was recently terminated from the Lancaster Barnstormers, a team in the Atlantic League for Professional Baseball.

Vasquez previously played for Major League Baseball, including the Detroit Tigers in 2010, then various other minor-league teams owned by major-league teams.

The video of Vasquez hitting Perez was taken in a stairwell at Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi Hooks, in 2016. The Corpus Christi Hooks, a minor-league team owned by the Houston Astros, terminated him when he was arrested in 2016 on suspicion of “assault family violence.”

In the surveillance footage from Whataburger Stadium, Vasquez seems calm at first, but as soon as the door closes he viciously attacks Perez by backhanding her and pulling her down the stairs by her hair and arm.

Once they reach the bottom of the first set of steps, Vasquez hits her again and then picks up her glasses and puts them back on her face.

The footage contains no audio, but Vasquez appears to say something to Perez, possibly instructing her to stay where she is, and then goes back up to door he exited from and leaves the stairwell.

We do not see Vasquez return, as the footage leaps forward some, but we then see the two heading down a second set of stairs. Once at the bottom, though, Vasquez hits Perez again.