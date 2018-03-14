Baseball Player Danry Vasquez Caught Beating Girlfriend on Stadium Surveillance

Baseball player Danry Vasquez is in hot water after surveillance video surfaced showing him beating his girlfriend.

Warning: Graphic Content

The footage was filmed in August of 2016 and shows Vasquez and his girlfriend entering a stairwell at Whataburger Field in Texas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once inside the stairwell, Vasquez seems calm at first, but as soon as the door closes he viciously attacks the woman by backhanding her and pulling her down the stairs by her hair and arm.

Once they reach the bottom of the first set of steps, Vasquez hits the women again and then picks up her glasses and puts them back on her face.

The footage contains no audio, but Vasquez appears to say something to her, possibly instructing her to stay where she is, and then goes back up to door he exited from and leaves the stairwell.

We do not see Vasquez return, as the footage leaps forward some, but we then see the two heading down a second set of stairs. Once at the bottom, though, Vasquez hits the woman again.

Finally, after she has fallen to the floor, he lifts her up by her arm, attempts to put her glasses back on her face again, and reaches for her purse.

The footage was used as evidence in a domestic violence case against Vasquez that was ultimately dismissed due to him complying with the conditions of a plea deal, as reported by KRIS TV 6.

Vasquez was signed by the Detroit Tigers in 2010 and sent to play for their Class A Midwest team the West Michigan Whitecaps.

He had a difficult time acclimating and was eventually demoted to play for the Class A-Short Season team the Connecticut Tigers.

After working his way back into top rankings, Vasquez was traded to the Houston Astros, who sent him to play for their Midwest League team, the Quad Cities River Bandits.

He was assigned to the Class A-Advanced California League team the Lancaster JetHawks in 2014, and then later moved to the Class AA Texas League team the Corpus Christi Hooks.

It was during his time with the Hooks that Vasquez was arrested on suspicion of “assault family violence,” following the incident caught on stadium security cameras.

Afterwards, he placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and eventually dropped by the Astros altogether.

Vasquez signed with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball for the 2018 season, joining the Lancaster Barnstormers, but was subsequently dropped once the past surveillance went public.