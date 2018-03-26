Former Cleveland Indians Star Albert Belle Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Former Cleveland Indians baseball player Albert Belle was recently arrested for indecent exposure and DUI.

Belle was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona on two counts of indecent exposure and two DUI counts on Saturday, March 24.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No other details were made available by TMZ at this time, but the outlet did note that this is not the first time Belle has been in trouble with the law.

Back in 2006, the 51-year-old spent time behind bars after pleading guilty to stalking an ex-girlfriend.

Belle is not the only baseball player who has found himself in hot water lately, as Danry Vasquez was recently revealed to have viciously beaten his ex in a surveillance video that went viral.

The footage was filmed in August of 2016 and shows Vasquez and Perez entering a stairwell at Whataburger Field in Texas.

Once inside the stairwell, Vasquez seems calm at first, but as soon as the door closes, he viciously attacks the woman by backhanding her and pulling her down the stairs by her hair and arm.

Once they reach the bottom of the first set of steps, Vasquez hits the women again and then picks up her glasses and puts them back on her face.

The footage contains no audio, but Vasquez appears to say something to her, possibly instructing her to stay where she is, and then goes back up to door he exited from and leaves the stairwell.

We do not see Vasquez return, as the footage leaps forward some, but we then see the two heading down a second set of stairs. Once at the bottom, though, Vasquez hits the woman again.

Finally, after she has fallen to the floor, he lifts her up by her arm, attempts to put her glasses back on her face again, and reaches for her purse.

The footage was used as evidence in a domestic violence case against Vasquez that was ultimately dismissed due to him complying with the conditions of a plea deal, as reported by KRIS TV 6.

Shortly after the video went public, rumors began swirling that Vasquez was now married to the woman whom he assaulted.

Vasquez set the record straight, however, by giving an interview where he said, “I am currently married, and not with the girl with whom I had the incident.”

“I respect, value and love my wife. She has supported me in all this and has been an unconditional person in this matter. I also know that those scenes were strong,” he added. “As a public figure, I must set an example. Today I apologize and show that this should not be done. I know that stronger comments come and I leave everything in God’s hand.”