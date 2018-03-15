Baseball Player Danry Vasquez Reportedly Married to New Woman After Beating Ex

Baseball player Danry Vasquez is reportedly now married to a different woman than he was caught on camera beating.

Initial reports indicated that Vasquez had stayed with and gotten engaged to his ex, whom he was charged with physically assaulting.

TMZ reports that Vasquez gave an interview where he explained, “I am currently married, and not with the girl with whom I had the incident.”

“I respect, value and love my wife. She has supported me in all this and has been an unconditional person in this matter. I also know that those scenes were strong,” he then added. “As a public figure, I must set an example. Today I apologize and show that this should not be done. I know that stronger comments come and I leave everything in God’s hand.”

Vasquez’s lawyer has spoken out in support of the baseball player, telling journalists, “I recall conversations about the extreme stress he was under and the pressures to perform that he was young. Came to USA at a young age with no parents (accommodating him) and no guidance … just his dreams. She never excused his behavior just loved him enough to believe they could move forward.”

TMZ has also reported that Fabiana Perez, Vasquez’s ex, clarified in an interview that she was not still with him and but that she wishes she had done things differently following the incident.

“May God forgive him. He knows what he did. He wronged me, and at the time I forgave him, but if I had the knowledge I have now, I would have made a different decision,” she said

Additionally, she addressed critics who chided her for staying with him after the incident.

“It’s true what they say: you need to walk a mile in someone’s shoes to know how you’d feel in their situation. People don’t know the stuff that I lived, people don’t know the fear that I suffered,” Perez added.

“Like I said, a lot of what you see in that footage, I don’t remember. I see the video now and remember moments of the situation, but you really don’t know how you would feel,” she concluded.

As previously mentioned, the incident that caused Vasquez to be arrested in the first place was caught on surveillance cameras and recently made public.

The footage was filmed in August of 2016 and shows Vasquez and Perez entering a stairwell at Whataburger Field in Texas.

Once inside the stairwell, Vasquez seems calm at first, but as soon as the door closes he viciously attacks the woman by backhanding her and pulling her down the stairs by her hair and arm.

Once they reach the bottom of the first set of steps, Vasquez hits the women again and then picks up her glasses and puts them back on her face.

The footage contains no audio, but Vasquez appears to say something to her, possibly instructing her to stay where she is, and then goes back up to door he exited from and leaves the stairwell.

We do not see Vasquez return, as the footage leaps forward some, but we then see the two heading down a second set of stairs. Once at the bottom, though, Vasquez hits the woman again.

Finally, after she has fallen to the floor, he lifts her up by her arm, attempts to put her glasses back on her face again, and reaches for her purse.

The footage was used as evidence in a domestic violence case against Vasquez that was ultimately dismissed due to him complying with the conditions of a plea deal, as reported by KRIS TV 6.