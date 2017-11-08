Here Are All the Latest Facts from the Most Recent Vegas Shooting Press Conference

As the investigation into the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting continues, the police are revealing further details of the case.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been the primary source for sharing the latest facts that the authorities have gathered regarding the gunman, the timeline of the shooting and other details of the investigation.

Just this week, a detailed timeline of the attack surfaced on the internet. The video was made by combining a number of clips filmed during the shooting and is the most comprehensive footage revealed up to this point.

Timeline for the Attack

One of the most controversial issues in the investigation into the attack was the timeline of events. Police have revised their timeline of the tragedy three separate times and the Mandalay Bay Resort, where Paddock set up a sniper’s nest, has also shared its own version of the timeline.

Almost a month and a half into the investigation, the New York Times‘ video forensics team has put together over 30 different clips of video footage from the night of the shooting to present the most detailed breakdown of the shooting yet.

The Times reported that a timeline was constructed by using the gunfire captured on video. The mashup of clips puts the viewer into the viewpoint of a concertgoer during the attack.

The video reveals that Paddock fired 12 separate bursts into the crowd and was purposefully targeting police. Around 30 seconds before Paddock fired his first round into the crowd, he can be heard firing a few single gunshots. The Times theorizes that Paddock was testing trajectories or firing into the nearby fuel tanks.

Current Status of Las Vegas Shooter’s Room

A new video has emerged from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino that gives a glimpse at the current security conditions surrounding the room that the gunman used to carry out the shooting.

A videographer was sent by TMZ to the hotel to see what the 32nd floor was like. As the footage above shows, visitors can’t even access the floor by elevator. The cameraman can be seen repeatedly pressing a button for the floor but the access is denied. However, the neighboring floors are available to access.

The videographer then attempts to use the stairs, but a security guard in the stairwell blocks the way.

The Las Vegas police department has reportedly concluded its investigation of the suite domestic the gunman used to kill 58 people and injure more than 500 others.

It appears the hotel is blocking off the area to prevent sightseers with morbid curiosity see the suite. There also may be some legal proceedings that require the room not be tampered with.

Latest Information About the Shooter

Sheriff Lombardo has indicated that the primary goal of the investigation into Paddock is to figure out his motivation for the mass shooting.

At this time, the authorities aren’t aware of any known affiliation with terrorist groups or if he had been radicalized. During a press conference, Lombardo didn’t address the claim that Paddock was a soldier for the militant group, ISIS. However, there have been reports alleging that it’s possible that the gunman was involved with the terrorist group in some way.

The investigation into Paddock has been difficult for the authorities as Lombardo says that there is not one particular detail for the police to “key on” at this point. The Sheriff explained that Paddock made sure to hide his actions in the days leading up to the shooting.

One fact that Lombardo has revealed is that there was evidence found that Paddock was taking medications. The Sheriff said that he was not at liberty to discuss the topic further, but it has previously been reported that there were concerns about Paddock’s “mental stability.”

Further Info Regarding Paddock’s Behavior During the Attack

In the days leading up to and on the day of the shooting, the police are still continuing to learn more about Paddock’s actions.

Paddock arrived Vegas between the 25th to 28th. There has been some discrepancy as to the exact day that he arrived at the Mandalay Bay Resort.

During his stay in Vegas, there were over 200 instances of the gunman traveling throughout the city. Lombardo says he was never seen with anyone else, despite reports that Paddock was seen with an unidentified woman.

On the night of the shooting, Lombardo explained that Paddock fired rounds at concertgoers as well as nearby fuel tanks. The gunman also had personal protection equipment and his car contained binary explosives. Lombardo says that these facts point to a possible escape plan.

Lombardo stated that he theorizes that Paddock was possibly trying to create a diversion in hopes of fleeing from the crime scene. In the event that Paddock did escape, Lombardo says that the investigators are not aware of plans to wreak further havoc.

Paddock was found dead by the police in his room at the 32nd floor in the hotel. When the authorities entered his suite, they found he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Upon searching Paddock’s room, Lombardo says that there was no note in the suspect’s room. The police only discovered a document that had numbers associated with it. Authorities are not aware of any other writing left in Paddock’s room.

More Details About the People Close to the Shooter

Two of the people that the police are hoping can provide important information about the gunman are his brother, Eric Paddock, and the shooter’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

Lombardo explained that Eric was in Las Vegas on Monday at the time of the press conference. Eric is cooperating with the police and trying to help the authorities learn about the gunman’s life before the shooting.

As for the gunman’s live-in girlfriend, Danley, she is still being questioned by the FBI about Paddock.

While Lombardo didn’t go into detail about Danley, there have been a number of facts about her and her relationship to Paddock surface on the internet. Most recently, she was put on the US Government Watch List. Learn more here.