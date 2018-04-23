Pitcher Danny Farquhar in Critical Condition After Brain Hemorrhage During Game

Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar fainted in the dugout during Friday’s fame against the Houston Astros. On Saturday, the White Sox said the 31-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Farquhar came into the sixth inning in relief of starter James Shields and completed the inning. After he sat in the dugout, the right-hander fainted and was taken to a nearby hospital in Chicago as a “precaution.”

However, tests revealed that he suffered a brain hemorrhage and he was kept overnight at RUSH University Medical Center. The White Sox said he is “stable, but in critical condition.”

According to USA Today, Farquhar had another procedure Saturday night and is still in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“He’s a fighter, and he’s in the fight of his life right now,” White Sox vice president Ken Williams said Sunday. “They had to do another surgery, cracking his skull open, and putting a clamp on it. My God. This certainly shows the fragility of life and how we take every day for granted. And it can change in a heartbeat. Literally.”

Farquhar’s wife and mother were both at the game Friday, Williams said.

“You just can’t imagine this happening, not to a baseball player in the middle of the game,” Sohail Shahpar, Farquhar’s longtime agent, told USA Today. “As a baseball player, you have Tommy John surgery, guys blowing out their arms or knees. Guys taking line drives off their body or even head. But this?”

The White Sox hung Farquhar’s jersey in the bullpen during Saturday’s game. His teammates told reporters they were crushed by the news.

“It crushes us in this clubhouse, and nothing really matters baseball-wise when something like that happens,” Shields said. “When you see one of your brothers go down like that, it’s not very fun to watch. He’s such a resilient human being and we’re praying for him. We hope everything goes well.”

Farquhar was placed on the 10-day disabled list, which allowed the team to bring up another pitcher to the roster. But the focus is on Farquhar’s health and sending prayers for him, his wife Alexandria and their three young children, Madison, Landon and Luam.

Farquhar has been in the majors since 2011 and joined the White Sox during the 2017 season.

“He’s alive, he’s got a chance and that’s what I’m hanging on to,” White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper told reporters. “And prayers are more necessary than talk.”

Photo credit: Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images