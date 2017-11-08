Fans React to Dallas Cowboys Protest

Dallas Cowboys players protested during the national anthem during the Monday Night Football game, and the audience reaction has been divisive.

The entire team took a knee before “The Star Spangled Banner” and then stood and linked arms as the song was performed. Team owner Jerry Jones joined the team’s protest by kneeling and linking up with them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The entire Cowboys team kneeled together — *before* the anthem — to make a statement about unity pic.twitter.com/ZV9W8PpotE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 26, 2017

Some viewers were pleased that they protested despite being in a state very friendly to President Donald Trump, who sparked the league-wide protests. Some were furious at the actions of the team, and others felt they took an easy way out by protesting before the anthem.

Scroll through to see fan reactions to the moment.

Approval

A large portion of fans and onlookers were happy that the team performed the protest action.

Many thought the action showed unity in the face of harsh criticism, especially with Jones’ participation.

I don’t know who devised that for the Cowboys, but it was brilliant. Displayed unity and showed respect for both sides on the anthem debate. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 26, 2017

I loved that the Cowboys and Jerry Jones kneeled BEFORE the anthem, so now white supremacists can’t push the “disrespect the flag” lie — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 26, 2017

Was never a Cowboys fan. Tonight I am. You proved the anger against the NFL isn’t about the flag, patriotism or the anthem. #exposeracism — Trisha HNT (@trixieone2) September 26, 2017

Cardinals and Cowboys all took a knee before the anthem & then stood arm in arm for the anthem! That’s how you meet controversy! #powerful — Heath Sellers™ (@CoachSellers) September 26, 2017

Disapproval

Numerous fans in the arena and at home were blown away with anger at the protest.

Despite the fact that the team did their kneeling before the national anthem, many took the insult to Trump just as hard.

Fans cried the same outcries of boycotts and disapproval that many other teams have faced since protests began on Sunday.

YUGE BOOS as owner Jerry Jones & entire Dallas Cowboys team kneel live on Monday Night Football — ssd (@Pismo_B) September 26, 2017

I’m done with the @NFL! The Dallas Cowboys think they can kneel before the anthem and all is well. Protest where it matters, in the streets — Jose Gaytan (@josegaytan28) September 26, 2017

I’m done with the Cowboys now, too. They were the last shot at any hope of common sense in the NFL. — Rob White (@svrwxtweets) September 26, 2017

I think this is disgusting and am done with NFL forever! You over charge for tickets, rake in the money and then do this. — mountains (@2smokytop) September 26, 2017

Disapproval Backlash

Many fans were perplexed at the crowd booing the players.

By kneeling before the anthem, they separated themselves from the criticism that players were standing against the American flag and the song. However, many viewers saw the action as just as much of an affront as the Sunday protests.

Those voices received a load of critiques from fans. Most saw the continued bashing of players to have surpassed simply standing against disrespect of American symbols.

So Jerry Jones & The Cowboys kneel before the anthem…not during it and y’all still mad???? It further proves it was never about the flag. — Summer47 (@TheSummerof47) September 26, 2017

Cowboys and conservative owner Jerry Jones knelt BEFORE the anthem & got boo’d. Proof that it’s not about “disrespecting the flag” — Tim (@TimGehrsitz) September 26, 2017

Disappointment

There was also a large segment of viewers that did not think the statement was strong enough.

They saw the action of kneeling pre-anthem as a cop out to please both sides of the political spectrum.

Some were disappointed at the action but still appreciated that they took action at all.

Leave it up to the Cowboys to gentrify protesting police brutality — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) September 26, 2017

This is a coop out. The Cowboys can’t have it both ways. Boycott the NFL. This reminds me of the teams that hid in the Locker Room. — TonyDeplorable (@TonyDeplorable) September 26, 2017

It’s like they caught it but didn’t complete the catch. Incomplete protest. — Dammit Lee (@LeeTylerE) September 26, 2017