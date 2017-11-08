Fans React to Dallas Cowboys Protest

Trending

Dallas Cowboys players protested during the national anthem during the Monday Night Football game, and the audience reaction has been divisive.

The entire team took a knee before “The Star Spangled Banner” and then stood and linked arms as the song was performed. Team owner Jerry Jones joined the team’s protest by kneeling and linking up with them.

Some viewers were pleased that they protested despite being in a state very friendly to President Donald Trump, who sparked the league-wide protests. Some were furious at the actions of the team, and others felt they took an easy way out by protesting before the anthem.

Scroll through to see fan reactions to the moment.

Approval

A large portion of fans and onlookers were happy that the team performed the protest action.

Many thought the action showed unity in the face of harsh criticism, especially with Jones’ participation.

Disapproval

Numerous fans in the arena and at home were blown away with anger at the protest.

Despite the fact that the team did their kneeling before the national anthem, many took the insult to Trump just as hard.

Fans cried the same outcries of boycotts and disapproval that many other teams have faced since protests began on Sunday.

Disapproval Backlash

Many fans were perplexed at the crowd booing the players.

By kneeling before the anthem, they separated themselves from the criticism that players were standing against the American flag and the song. However, many viewers saw the action as just as much of an affront as the Sunday protests.

Those voices received a load of critiques from fans. Most saw the continued bashing of players to have surpassed simply standing against disrespect of American symbols.

Disappointment

There was also a large segment of viewers that did not think the statement was strong enough.

They saw the action of kneeling pre-anthem as a cop out to please both sides of the political spectrum.

Some were disappointed at the action but still appreciated that they took action at all.

