Cyber Monday: Twitter User Reveals Inbox Photo and It Is Terrifying

Cyber Monday 2019 is officially here, and brands are filling up potential customers’ inboxes with deals, which means that many people likely got several more emails than they’re used to this morning. One Twitter user felt that struggle on Monday, sharing a photo of her overflowing inbox and joking that it was “scaring” her.

My inbox is scaring me right now. #CyberMonday2019 pic.twitter.com/jpcUNDuGdD — Laura Podesta (@LauraPodestaTV) December 2, 2019

Plenty of other users shared their own tales of over-filled inboxes.

Black Friday and now cyber Monday, my inbox: pic.twitter.com/70CGkDL2k0 — JIMMY W (@JIMMYW1979) December 2, 2019

me trying to mind my business and not open the thousands of black friday/cyber monday deal emails in my inbox out of respect for my bank account pic.twitter.com/A2VvJRYqjN — Em (@emhopefish) December 1, 2019

“Cyber Monday is like inbox whack-a-mole,” one person joked. “Every time you kill one email 3 more pop up!”

“It’s Cyber Monday,” a second user tweeted. “Prepare for triple the spam coming to your inbox this morning!”

So many cyber monday deals up in my inbox.

*Panics in music production* — Nathonyx (@nathonyx) December 1, 2019

Someone else asked, “OK, which dimlo came up with bloody ‘Cyber Monday’ just to keep emails pumping discounts off raised prices into my straining inbox?”

One user had a useful tip, writing, “Cyber Monday or as I like to call it – #unsubscribe day. Best day of the year to clean your inbox of junk mail going forward.”

ITS CYBER MONDAY DID YOU KNOW ITS CYBER MONDAY THERE ARE LOTS OF CRAZY DEALS RIGHT HERE IN YOUR INBOX!!!!!!!! — Jim Schofield 🎄⛄❄️ (@jschof) December 2, 2019

A sarcastic tweet read, “OMG, I just can’t wait for my inbox to be filled with #cybermonday spam! The #blackFriday ones just weren’t enough.”

“Judging by the 317 emails in my inbox this morning, today is something called #CyberMonday,” someone else joked. “Who knew?”

Someone else simply ordered, “Go away Cyber Monday – You’re clogging up my Inbox!”

Despite the naysayers, one person didn’t seem to mind the deluge of offers quite as much.

How my inbox should always be looking 😍 #CyberMonday 2am impulse shopping ✈️ pic.twitter.com/7hkenXuLLM — kim 🖤 (⧖) (@kimberhudspeth) December 2, 2019

