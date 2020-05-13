Crawford Collins Breaks His Silence After YouTube Partner Corey La Barrie's Death

✖

Just two days after the tragic death of YouTube star Corey La Barrie, his close friend and fellow YouTuber Crawford Collins broke his silence. The young star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the two friends, tagged with a long and emotional note. Collins described La Barrie as a "perfect example of a supportive friend" while referring to him as not just a friend but a "brother."

"Corey, you were my brother/best friend/channel partner and one crazy motherf—r," he started his post, writing that "from the the 1st day I met you you've done nothing but push me to be a better person and help me out any chance you had." Collins said that anytime he "needed help with a video or had no money to call an uber or needed a place to stay," La Barrie was always the first one who would help him out. He continued, "You are the perfect example of a supportive friend and what everyone is saying about you supports that 1000x over. You always lived life to the fullest (even though it often got us into some trouble) and those memories we share I will cherish forever."

Collins concluded with, "I'm gonna miss you yelling at me to 'edit the video!' or you asking me 'did you send in the footage?' and I wish more than anything that we could have accomplished all the big plans that we had for the future. But I take comfort in knowing how many people you impacted positively in such a short time and because of that your legacy will live forever. I've never been much of a writer and I could speak for hours about how much you've impacted me and everyone around you but i'll end this one here. You're a legend bro. Love you always [black heart emoji]."

La Barrie passed away at the age of 25 on his birthday after a car that Ink Master star and friend Daniel Silva was driving crashed. It's being reported that the two had been at a party earlier in the day to celebrate La Barrie's birthday, and that the two had also been seen drinking. While Silva did not sustain life-threatening injuries, he will reportedly be charged with murder once he's cleared from the hospital.