Cracker Barrel Sparks Uproar for Newest Menu Item

Cracker Barrel is typically known more for its rocking chairs and morning meals on the road during vacation. But recently, the restaurant chain ruffled a few feathers due to a change in their menu options.

While nothing was removed or forced to change from what people enjoy, CBS News in Philadelphia reports that an addition to the meat options caused some trouble with fans of the company. Monday saw Cracker Barrel introduce Impossible Foods sausage on social media, leading to people flooding the comments with complaints.

"I just lost respect for a once great Tennessee company," one commenter wrote, according to CBS Philly. "Not going to happen! Cracker Barrel used to be so good, we looked forward to eating in them but not anymore," another added, without any common sense. Others just kept it simple, saying the decision was not good and that the faux meat doesn't taste good.

Keeping in mind that regular sausage is still available on the menu and you don't have to order the Impossible meat unless you want it, others chimed in with some positive takes. "I'm a big meat eater but impossible burgers and sausage are sooooo good!! I couldn't even tell the difference. I think it's great for people who can't eat meat for whatever reason!!" a fan wrote. "I also hate the idea of a menu having options that I specifically don't want to eat! Restaurants should limit their options to exactly my specifications and nothing more! How dare they cater to anybody other than myself!" another wrote.

Cracker Barrel is the latest to add Impossible meats on their menu, with others choosing Beyond Meat as their plant-based protein of choice. The decision follows moves by Burger King and Kentucky Fried Chicken with plant-based options on the menu.

"[Cracker Barrel is] always exploring opportunities to expand how our guests experience breakfast and provide choices to satisfy every taste bud -- whether people want to stick with traditional favorites like bacon and sausage or are hungry for a new, nutritious plant-based option like Impossible Sausage," the company said in a statement. They also responded to the outrage with a post on Instagram.

Nobody threw this kind of stink when they introduced Egg Beaters to the menu, did they? Was turkey bacon flagged as supporting terrorism?