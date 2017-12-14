Cow Corralled in Parking Garage After Twice Escaping Church Nativity Scene

A cow in Philadelphia wasn’t feeling in the Christmas spirit when it escaped from a live nativity scene twice in the same day.

Stormy, the 7.5-year-old brown and white Hereford, first escaped her enclosure early Thursday morning, local news station WPVI-TV reports. At around 2:15 a.m., police received calls of a cow near an I-95 entrance ramp. Lanes on the highway had to be shut down so officers could safely corral Stormy back to the nativity scene.

Just hours later, Stormy made her second escape, despite Reverend Michael Caine’s attempts to lead the 1,500-pound cow back to the church.

“If you’re in the area of 4th and Market, beware of traffic delays. A cow is loose. Again. No, we can’t believe we’re tweeting this either,” the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted upon learning of Stormy’s second daredevil escape.

If you’re in the area of 4th and Market, beware of traffic delays. A cow is loose. Again. No, we can’t believe we’re tweeting this either. pic.twitter.com/3FW6iHzQws — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) December 14, 2017

Stormy was eventually found in the upper level of a parking garage. Authorities cornered her and returned her back to the church. She was eventually taken back to Manatawna Farm in Roxborough, Pennsylvania, with under-study Ginger the cow taking her place in the nativity scene.

The live nativity scene has been part of the church since 1973, and there is a farmer on hand who tends to the animals as well as a vet tech. It is not yet known how Stormy managed to get out, but it is under investigation. Reverend Caine said it looked like someone may have tampered with the enclosure.