'Real Housewives of Dallas': D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized for COVID-19

D'Andra Simmons has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 50, is being treated in the coronavirus ward of a Texas hospital after her oxygen levels were found to be "borderline," Simmons' rep, Kelly Brady, told PEOPLE Monday.

"D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for COVID and has been admitted to the COVID ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas," Brady said of the Bravo star's condition. "Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery." News of Simmons' hospitalization first broke when Jennifer David, a friend of the Dallas Housewives, asked for prayers on Instagram. "Please pray for [D'Andra Simmons]," she wrote. "She has COVID, is in ICU on Oxygen."

Saturday, Simmons shared a photo with her family celebrating Christmas on Instagram, introducing two new furry members of the family to her followers. "This year I’m extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household! Also, thank you to my #hotthubby [Jeremy Lock] for my beautiful [Chanel] bag! I guess I was a good girl after all," she wrote in the caption. "I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas!"

Simmons shared a day earlier while introducing her new pup, Ruby Rose, that she had recently undergone ankle replacement and foot surgery, which had her recovering with her leg up in a cast. "Christmas came early! Meet the newest addition to our family, Ruby Rose! I couldn’t have asked for a better present than a new baby #brusselsgriffon doggie!" she captioned a photo of herself holding the dog. "She will be keeping me company as I heal from my ankle replacement and foot surgery. Ruby truly couldn’t have come at a better time in my life!"

Simmons is one of the main cast members of The Real Housewives of Dallas, which is set to air its new season Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Filming resumed in July amid the coronavirus pandemic, and will feature newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon, who was brought in to replace LeeAnne Locken following her departure last year. Also returning this season are Housewives Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham.