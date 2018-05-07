Couple Fires Back at Neighbors Who Are ‘Sick of Seeing Big Boobs and Bum’

A married couple in Newcastle, England is clapping back at their neighbors for sliding a note under their door asking them to close their blinds when they walk around naked.

Karin and Jay Stone, 33 and 34, respectively, called their neighbors “peeping Toms” in a note responding to an angry request.

The brutal note asked the Stones to close their blinds because the neighbors were sick of seeing their “big bum, big boobs and little willy.” It also threatened to report the couple for indecent exposure.

According to the Daily Mail, the note read, “Would you please close your blinds when getting dressed or undressing. We are sick of seeing big bum[,] big boobs and little willy and we will report your both for indecent exposure. Your neighbors.”

In response, Karin and Jay, who works as a DJ, responded to the note with their own letter, which they posted in a window of their house so the neighbors could see.

It reads, “STOP LOOKING THROUGH OUR WINDOWS YOU PEEPING TOM[.] YOUR NEIGHBORS.”

Karin, who works as an office manager, told the Daily Mail, “On Friday I travelled down to Norwich and my husband said, ‘You will never believe it, we have got a note through the door.’ He read out the note from the neighbors and I was like, ‘what the hell?’ I thought, ‘Why have you been peeping in my window anyway?’”

She disputed the idea that they make a show of their nudity. “We don’t stand at the window and dance or anything. He thought it was a wind up at first, he said surely no one would be that ridiculous. But from the handwriting it looks like an older person has written it.”

She said had the complainant mentioned the nudity to her face, she’d be more inclined to apologize. “I was shocked. If they knocked on my door I would have said ‘I’m sorry’ — but if they are that much of a prude, they have gone into quite a description.”

Karin noted that she found the words used to describe her husband to be particularly offensive.

“I think it is really funny, in particular how they describe my husband as having a little willy. It was quite offensive, I thought how dare you,” she said. “My husband said, ‘I am now going to be known as having a little willy rather than a DJ.’ I think it’s hilarious.”

The Stones are still unsure who delivered the letter and told the Daily Mail that they’re unsure how the neighbors will react.

“I don’t know how the neighbors will react to my note,” Karin said. “I am either going to get somebody knock on the door or we might have a war of notes. It might be an ongoing thing.”