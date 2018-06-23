Couple Caught on Video Having Sex on Plane in Front of Other Passengers

A couple was caught on video having sex on a flight to Mexico, while other passengers were unaware of what was going on in the back seats.

A Twitter user named Kiley Tully claimed the video was taken by her parents. “My mom and dad were just trying to have a peaceful trip to Mexico and then they sent me this,” she wrote.

The video appears to show a couple having sex in the last two seats on the plane. At one point, the woman filming the scene turns her phone to show that other passengers have not noticed what is going on. There is even a woman looking out a window in a seat across from the copulating couple, turning away from the scene.

Silver Airways confirmed that the video was taken during one of its flights, reports The Daily Mail. The airline said it does not approve of this behavior from passengers.

The video has racked up more than 7 million views on Twitter since it was posted on June 17.

This is not even the first time this year that two people have been caught having sex on a plane. In March, The Sun posted video of a couple caught having sex in the bathroom during a Virgin Atlantic flight from London’s Gatwick Airport to Cancun, Mexico.

The couple apparently did not know each other before they boarded the flight, but they struck a conversation as they sat down. Halfway through the flight, they were seen rushing to the bathroom, where flight attendants found the man standing with his pants down and the woman sitting on the toilet. A witness said the woman was drunk at the time.

Police were called to meet the flight at the airport in Mexico. Both passengers were banned from Virgin Atlantic flights for life.

In October 2017, a 48-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were caught having sex during a short Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit, ClickOnDetroit reported at the time. Police said the passengers were strangers before they boarded the plane.

In June 2017, a couple was seen starting their Ibiza partying early during a flight from Manchester, England to the Spanish island, reports The Daily Mail. One fellow passenger, Kieran Williams, said the man asked if anyone on the plane had a condom. Ten minutes later, the couple had sex in their seats. During the Ryanair flight, the couple was never reprimanded, even after the passenger sitting next to the couple asked to be moved.

“We are looking into this matter,” a spokesman for the budget airline said. “We will not tolerate unruly, disruptive or inappropriate behaviour at any time and any passengers who appear to behave in an unacceptable manner may be liable for further sanctions.”

In March 2016, a Jetsetter poll of 1,600 travelers found that 15 percent of respondents tried to join the “Mile High Club” by having sex on a plane.