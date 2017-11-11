Drunk Couple Accused of Seducing Teenage Babysitters

A Wisconsin couple has been arrested after being accused of exposing themselves to their two teen babysitters.

The criminal complaint against Crystal and Justin Robinson says that the two appeared to be high or intoxicated when arriving back to their Racine County home.

“They went into the bathroom for a few minutes and when they came out both were naked,” the complaint reads.

The prosecutors on the case say that one of the girls, who is 15-years-old, was sitting on the couch when Justin “sat down on her lap area while he was naked,” WISN-TV reports.

According to the complaint, the couple invited her to get into bed with them in the basement. The teen babysitter “believed that if she got into bed that Crystal and Justin would rape her.”

The victims texted their mother, who then called the Racine County sheriff’s office to report the incident.

Upon searching the Robinsons’ home, the investigators found drugs, around $600 cash and multiple firearms.

The criminal complaint also says that Crystal admitted to selling THC.

Justin “denied inviting the babysitter downstairs, agreed there would be no reason for her to lie, and stated he drank around 12-15 beers.”

The Robinsons are expected to appear in court later in November.