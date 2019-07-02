Country Time Says They’ll Cover Any Kid Fined for Having a Lemonade Stand

Starting a lemonade stand is a great way for children to learn entrepreneurial skills, but unlicensed stands are surprisingly illegal in post parts of the country. With this in mind, Country Time said it will help cover any fees children and parents get for running unlicensed stands in an effort launched last month to legalize lemonade stands in all 50 states.

The lemonade mix company announced Country Time Legal-Ade last month to help kids in states other than California, Colorado, Connecticut, Nevada, North Dakota, New York, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Texas, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Vermont, where unlicensed lemonade stands are legal.

To apply, parents can go to CountryTimeLegalAde.com to upload a permit or fine and a note about how important their child’s lemonade stand is to them.

According to USA Today, if the request follows Country Time’s guidelines, the company will reimburse fines up to $300. The service is available to parents or legal guardians of a child younger than 14 years old.

The Country Time Legal-Ade site also includes information on how families can contact their local and state governments to push for legalizing lemonade stands. The company also produced a video and released a sign children can print-out that tells customers their stand is protected by Country Time Legal-Ade.

This is not the first time Country Time has helped children fined for unlicensed lemonade stands. The company did the same last year, notes CNN.

“Life doesn’t always give you lemons, but when it does, you should be able to make and share lemonade with the neighborhood without legal implications,” Country Time said on its site in 2018. “That’s why we’re here to take a stand for lemonade stands across the nation.”

Texas only recently legalized kids’ lemonade stands last month. According to Forbes, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that bans cities and counties from passing bills making stands illegal, calling it a “common-sense law.”

It’s now legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands. We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand. Thanks to ⁦@RepMattKrause⁩. #txlege #LEMONADE pic.twitter.com/xwfCob2nvV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 11, 2019

“It’s now legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands. We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand,” Abbott said in a June 10 tweet.

Abbott was referring to a 2015 incident in Overton, Texas, that drew national attention. Sisters Andria and Zoey Green were told to stop selling lemonade because it was illegal, reports ABC News. “The girls’ mother said they were trying to raise money to buy their father a Father’s Day gift. They decided to shift their strategy though, asking people for donations. They raised $200 in donations after they re-opened.

Photo credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images