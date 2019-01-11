Costco Selling 24-Pound Bucket of Mac and Cheese That Can Stay on a Shelf for 20 Years

Costco is selling a 24-pound bucket of Mac and Cheese that can stay on a shelf for 20 years, and it’s already sold out.

As shown on the retailer’s website, the giant tub of Chef’s Banquet Macaroni & Cheese contains 180 servings of the delicious pasta meal, and only costs $89.99.

Based on those numbers, buyers would only be paying about $.50 per serving, which is a quite a steal, frankly.

To clarify, the tub itself does not appear to come just packed full of mac and cheese, but rather “The Cheese and Pasta are packaged in separate bulk Metalite™ pouches with oxygen absorbers, to protect the quality and ensure a long shelf life,” per a description of the product.

A few people who bought the hefty helping of cheesy goodness wrote reviews of the purchase on Costco’s website, and it is honestly kind of hard to tell if they are real or just Internet users being facetious.

“Good Stuff! We bought this for our grandson. He was here the day it arrived. We opened it and made it. Very pleasantly surprised,” one reviewer wrote. “I have made it a couple of different ways. You can’t mess it up. Have purchased it again, and will continue to use it.”

“I was surprised. Honestly, I was expecting something that tasted horrible. I was surprised to find out that it was very good,” another person commented. “But, don’t pack the cheese sauce powder.”

“Well kept container,” the final reviewer surmised. “I bought this item to make Mac and cheese whether I am at camp or home.”

Ever since the bucket ‘o’ mac & cheese went viral, many social media users have been commenting on it.

Reading this as I’m literally eating mac & cheese 😂 — Casey Williams (@Caaaseyw) January 11, 2019

“Has anyone tried this yet? I mean is it decent? Even in the apocalypse I won’t eat crappy mac n cheese lol,” one Twitter user wrote.

“That sounds like both Heaven and hell in one giant bucket of cheese bliss… holy fromage,” another person tweeted.

“This has formaldehyde written all over it!! No way can this be good !!” someone else said.

See, that I can get board with! We’ll be able to survive the trump-ocolypse on Mac and cheese 😂😂 — Marisa Vedder (@MarisaVedder) January 11, 2019

While the nearly-24-pound container of cheesy bliss has become one of the most talked about items on the Internet, the sad reality is that it is currently sold out. Costco does not appear to have commented on when it will be back in stock, but anyone interested in ordering may want to check back with their website regularly.