Walmart and Pepsi Blasted for COVID-19 Testing Site Advertisement

A sign that was reportedly hung up outside a Walmart has drawn some criticism online. The sign itself appeared to be advertising a COVID-19 testing site at one of the chain's outlets. However, along with the information about the testing site was a very prominent ad for Pepsi.

Some had pointed to the possibility that the image might not be 100 percent accurate or otherwise doctored. Still, others mentioned the fact that things like these banners with pre-printed ads are a common item for chains like Walmart to use as a cost-saving measure. However, when considering how much big corporations have played such a prominent part in the pandemic, for better and for worse, it's not outside the realm of possibility that the sign could be authentic. Or at the very least, an understanding of why the sign may have been offputting in the first place.

Of course, no one's arguing that Walmart even offering COVID-19 testing is a good thing. The company announced back in April that it had testing stations up and running in 10 states, with the promise of more coming in the following days. Although considering how testing is still widely unavailable, or inaccessible, for millions across the country, the sign certainly generated a lot of conversation.