Walmart and Pepsi Blasted for COVID-19 Testing Site Advertisement
A sign that was reportedly hung up outside a Walmart has drawn some criticism online. The sign itself appeared to be advertising a COVID-19 testing site at one of the chain's outlets. However, along with the information about the testing site was a very prominent ad for Pepsi.
Some had pointed to the possibility that the image might not be 100 percent accurate or otherwise doctored. Still, others mentioned the fact that things like these banners with pre-printed ads are a common item for chains like Walmart to use as a cost-saving measure. However, when considering how much big corporations have played such a prominent part in the pandemic, for better and for worse, it's not outside the realm of possibility that the sign could be authentic. Or at the very least, an understanding of why the sign may have been offputting in the first place.
Of course, no one's arguing that Walmart even offering COVID-19 testing is a good thing. The company announced back in April that it had testing stations up and running in 10 states, with the promise of more coming in the following days. Although considering how testing is still widely unavailable, or inaccessible, for millions across the country, the sign certainly generated a lot of conversation.
What absolute dystopian hell world are we living in. pic.twitter.com/Srnot6ZUji— Firr (@Firr) May 20, 2020
Covid 19
sponsored by Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/leFOQtKgVK— An Actual Feminist (@TheCartoonLoon) May 20, 2020
Your global pandemic relief sponsored by Pepsi and Walmart.
You may lose your sense of taste due to the virus but you'll never lose the taste of Pepsi! pic.twitter.com/jNgzqqzVPv— M. (@itsjustmays) May 20, 2020
every morning I wake up half-expecting Ashton Kutcher to bust in and explain that this whole timeline was one elaborate Punk'd https://t.co/3ElSCi2VKV— Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) May 20, 2020
Tfw you're trying to taste some COVID-19 Pepsi, but show up to Walmart #980 by mistake pic.twitter.com/bTxWuUEUyh— ☭Yung Trotsky☭ (@Otaku_Fish) May 20, 2020
Year of the Pepsi-Branded WalMart Pandemic Testing Site https://t.co/bpxhgKy2Fo— Eric Roston (@eroston) May 20, 2020
“COVID-19, codename for a new Pepsi soft drink, is being tested at select Walmart stores” https://t.co/YlHp1inJH3— Felipe Cepriano (@felipecn) May 20, 2020
Everything about this is just so bad. The implied Pepsi sponsorship, the suggestion we're supposed to memorize Walmart store codes...— Simon Fox (@fawksnews) May 20, 2020
Covid Field at Pepsi Stadium Powered by Walmart Center— siddhartha mitter (@siddhmi) May 20, 2020
Which part is more dystopian.— Cpt. Kamp (@bart3rio) May 20, 2020
That Pepsi is sponsoring the add to say the testing location.
Or that the Walmart store is identified by purely a number, not even its location.
Is the site sponsored by Walmart? Or Pepsi? Do they give you a Pepsi while you're getting tested for COVID-19? WTF is going on https://t.co/YMwOqAnCMH— Patrick Mullen (@Pat_M_Redz) May 20, 2020
"That's what I like" lmaoooo the apocalypse is provided to u by Walmart and Pepsi https://t.co/hIdhHdCpVS— Essential Twerker Pettyrican🇵🇦🇵🇷 (@kr4zy8ts) May 20, 2020
Hey, it's a free sign. Because @Walmart can't afford to make one on its own. But @pepsi you coulda just gone with a logo, if you absolutely had to. https://t.co/uTpePXtGlp— Margaret Grigsby (@maggiegrigs) May 20, 2020