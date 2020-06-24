Watch: Man Shoves Employee to Enter Florida Walmart Without a Mask Before Being Kicked Out

✖

A man in Florida attempted to shove his way into a local Walmart when he was stopped for not wearing a mask. The incident took place Saturday in Orlando when an elderly man was stopped by an employee at the front door, according to TMZ. However, the would-be patron was determined to enter without the face mask, as required by store policy.

Things quickly got physical as the customer, who's white, tried to shove a Black employee who was working the door. The man did briefly slip into the story, but not after taking a spill during the initial altercation. However, the employee tracked him down with another individual who told the man to get out of the store. He also noted that the scuffle was causing germs to spread everywhere.

A man in Orlando was filmed shoving a Walmart employee who had tried to stop him from entering the store without a mask. pic.twitter.com/06aUgj4jln — Daily Blast LIVE (@dailyblastlive) June 22, 2020

After the second man helped intervene, the mask-less agitator was successfully removed. Naturally, video of the incident went viral and is another example of the deepening political divide over face masks. Despite the fact that it's been confirmed by health officials that wearing masks would slow the infection rate down an estimated 80 percent.

However, the enforcement of facemasks varies greatly across different states and cities, as each has different rules in place. On Thursday, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted his support for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's state order making citizens where face masks, and called anyone trying to make this issue political a "moron."

Schwarzenegger wrote that wearing face masks is "100 percent the right move." He also pointed out the recent scientific findings showing that face masks are even more effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus than previously believed, saying that facial coverings are essential to reopening public spaces safely and gradually. "It's not a political issue," he added. "Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can't read."

As of Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University has reported that over 120,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., with more than 2.3 million confirmed cases. Given that the U.S. is now considered the epicenter of the outbreak, the European Union is considering banning travel to and from the U.S. to help further slow the spread ahead of its own re-opening.