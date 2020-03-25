Coronavirus: US Could Could Become Epicenter of Pandemic as Cases Top 50,000, According to WHO

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to sweep across the United States, the World Health Organization is now saying that nation could could become the epicenter of the pandemic. With cases now topping 50,000, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris recently told reporters that the U.S. is currently “seeing a very large acceleration in cases,” further adding that its growth has “potential,” according to Reuters.

Previously, WHO stated that the epicenter of the virus had moved from China to Europe, and then last week Italy surpassed China as the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, reporting Saturday that the total was 793 fatalities. This week, the U.S. death toll rose by more than 100 in just one day. Johns Hopkins University has reported that there are more than 50,000 cases in the country, and a total of 600 deaths. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke in a press briefing on Monday, saying that the virus is accelerating rapidly. “It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000, and just four days for the third 100,000,” he said.

Today, the @UN system is launching a humanitarian campaign to fight the #coronavirus in the world’s most vulnerable countries. This virus knows no borders, and we are only as strong as the weakest health system. #COVID19https://t.co/GVfVZ8ZerC — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 25, 2020

In a series of recent tweets shared to the WHO Twitter page, Ghebreyesus added that the organization is working with the United Nations on the Global Humanitarian Response Plan, which is a “six-point action plan for how to prepare and respond to this #COVID19 emergency.”

“The public must be effectively prepared for the critical measures that are needed to help suppress the spread and protect vulnerable groups, like the elderly and those with underlying health conditions,” he stated.

“2⃣ ramp up surveillance and lab testing so that those with the virus can be identified quickly and isolated safely – helping to break the chains of transmission”-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 25, 2020

“Our message to all countries is clear: heed this warning now, back this plan politically & financially today & we can save lives & slow the spread of the #COVID19 pandemic,” he later added. “History will judge us on how we responded to the poorest communities in their darkest hour. Let’s act together, right now!”