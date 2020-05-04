Coronavirus Quarantine: See All the Photos of Packed Locations Around America Despite Social Distancing Guidelines

The coronavirus pandemic has driven most people inside for social distancing — but not everyone. Around the U.S., crowded beaches, parks and other public places have popped up over the last few weeks as some Americans find themselves fed up with their shelter-in-place lifestyle. In many cases, these photos have sparked outrage among viewers on social media.

Health experts all over the world recommend social distancing as the most effective and important measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 — the novel coronavirus. The highly contagious virus spreads is easily spread in crowded places, so until a vaccine is created, people are being asked to stay in their homes except for essential trips. This has not gone completely smoothly in the U.S., where some people are reluctant to comply with this advice.

To some extent, confusion over social distancing limitations is understandable. Depending on which of the endless press conferences you've listened to or news briefings you've read, you may have heard that getting outdoors or getting exercise is absolutely vital to fending off the coronavirus. You may even have heard that it's safe to be outside as long as you stay six feet away from other people.

These are general guidelines to follow, but do not negate the fact that more social distancing is always better. In many cases, photos and videos of crowded places show people apparently not even trying to keep six feet between them. This has led some Twitter users to question what is on their minds, and how they justify staying in those places.

Many of the revellers seen crowding outdoor places recently hoped to do so responsibly, but others were actively flouting the recommendations of medical experts. Here is a look at people around the U.S. disregarding social distancing guidelines in recent weeks.