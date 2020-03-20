Coronavirus: NBC News Employee’s Death Has Network Colleagues, Viewers Mourning

The NBC News family and viewers are mourning the loss of one of their own. On Friday, Andrew Lack, NBC News President, confirmed that longtime technician Larry Edgeworth had died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Edgeworth’s death was announced to viewers by MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle.

MSNBC’s @SRuhle informs viewers that NBC News audio technician Larry Edgeworth has died of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ze1m24R3Pp — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) March 20, 2020

Edgeworth had worked as a sound technician for NBC News’ Rockefeller Plaza headquarters for the past 25 years. His wife confirmed that he suffered other health issues prior to contracting the coronavirus. In his memo sent to employees, Lack remembered Edgeworth as “the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” adding that “Stacy Brady says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.’”

“This is the hardest tweet I have sent during this crisis,” Velshi & Ruhle co-anchor Ali Velshi wrote.””A cherished member of our [NBC News] family, Larry Edgeworth, has died from [coronavirus].”

RIP Larry Edgeworth. You had the best stories from a lifetime of covering news the world over. A gentle giant and nurturing soul. I’m sorry we never got those drinks when I came back to NY. You will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/rMWzcxwxbW — Michelle Dubert (@michelledubert) March 20, 2020

“Oh NBC and MSNBC, I am so sorry about the loss of Larry Edgeworth to COVID 19,” one NBC News viewer added. “So very sorry!”

“[NBC News] lost our gentle giant, our cheerleader, our sound man Larry Edgeworth to [coronavirus],” Ann Thompson reacted to Edgeworth” passing. “From Rome to the BP Oil Spill, he was the best colleague. We’d talk football and he loved the desserts I made, especially chocolate chip cookies. Love you Larry.”

“I will certainly miss my friend Larry Edgeworth one of the forces behind the camera lens [NBC News],” added Arion Ford. “He was aggressive, pragmatic and humorous all at the same time. Rest well my friend. I hate that [Corona] got her dirty hands on you.”

“NBC News is saddened to announce the death of our long-time colleague Larry Edgeworth after he got COVID-19,” NBC News Cpaitol Hill coorespondent Kassie Hunt commented. “I first met Larry back in 2012 before I worked at NBC, and was just the most warm and welcoming colleague to work with in the years since.”

The man on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him as the sound tech on our team that covered the Romney campaign in 2012. He called me “slim,” and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/73D93utgPX — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 20, 2020

“I’m very sorry for this loss,” added somebody else. “Sending love and support to his wife and kids.”

“Very sad to learn one of our colleagues, Larry Edgeworth, has died after testing positive for coronavirus,” NBC News policy editor Benjy Sarlin tweeted.

“I am so sorry for your loss,” wrote another person. “My deepest condolences and prayers for his family and all the NBC family.”

“My thoughts are with Larry’s family, friends and [NBC News] colleagues,” commented Maya Rodriguez, National Correspondent for the EW Scripps Company. “[RIP].”

“Sending deepest condolences to the entire edgeworth and NBC families,” tweeted one person.

This is Larry Edgeworth (left), our ⁦@NBCNews⁩ colleague who died from #coronavirus and this is why I loved him. He made every shoot, no matter where or what, better. pic.twitter.com/8otVFXdNhn — Anne Thompson (@annenbcnews) March 20, 2020

“[Praying hand emoji] for his family, friends and co-workers,” added somebody else. “You may not be able to see him, but he’ll still be by your side.”

“Praying for all those impacted by [coronavirus],” wrote social media strategist Sarah J. Glover. “Our NBC News colleague, Larry Edgeworth, who I didn’t personally know and who worked one floor down from me, has passed. Heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends.”

“I think the thing that so many of us younger staffers remember is just how nice he was to us when we got here as interns, which is when I met Larry,” recalled Tom Winter. “Didn’t matter the story or the pressure. He was just a nice man at all times. The guy you wanted to have a beer with.”

“Larry Edgeworth RIP,” wrote another person.

“Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally,” Today weatherman Al Roker wrote. “You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. A tremendous loss.”

Larry Edgeworth “was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were” and I’m truly honored to have had him by my side on many assignments at @NBCNews. He was my weekly check-in partner. Family. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus and I will miss him pic.twitter.com/ErbYeQ7sl0 — Shannon Clash (@ShannonClash) March 20, 2020

“Rest In Peace, Larry Edgeworth,” added somebody else.