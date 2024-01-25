NFL Reporter Mourns Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter Following Leukemia Battle

An NFL reporter and his wife are mourning the loss of their 2-year-old daughter. On Instagram, Doug Kyed, a beat reporter for the New England Patriots at the Boston Herald, shared a post on Monday that his daughter "died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning, nine months after she was diagnosed with leukemia. Kyed said that he and his wife, Jen, "held her hands" before she died.

"We're completely lost and heartbroken without Hallie," Kyed wrote in the Instagram post. Our lives will never be the same. Hallie was a special kid, and she made a positive impact on so many people she met. We were lucky to be her parents, and Olivia was fortunate to have the best baby sister.

"We knew the prognosis was poor when she relapsed after her bone marrow transplant, so the whole family spent special time at the hospital last week, but we held out hope for remission because of how brave, strong and resilient Hallie had been through her entire nine-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia and all of its complications. Unfortunately, chemotherapy after transplant was ineffective, and her aggressive form of leukemia had grown out of control by the time she started a trial treatment. Doctors at Boston Children's Hospital did everything they could to help Hallie, and she beat AML every day for over nine months straight. Nothing could have ever prepared us for this moment when she was first diagnosed in April or after her successful transplant in October."

Kyed added: I'll miss rubbing her hair and kissing her head and telling her I love her the most. We'll keep you updated on Hallie's memorial services. Hallie Forever. Many of Kyed's friends went to Instagram to send messages to him and his wife.

Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio wrote: "I could tell through your posts how much brighter she made the world, and how much joy she brought to everyone she met. Reading your stories about her often put a smile on my face too! She undoubtedly made the world a better place in her short time here. Thinking about you all."

"I am so sorry for your (sic) loss," Jared Haibon of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette wrote. " I've been a fan of your Patriots coverage for a while. Our thoughts are with you and your family." A GoFundMe page has been created to support the Kyed family, and over $188,000 has been raised as of Thursday evening.