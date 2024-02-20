Major NBC News Anchor Steps Away From Weekend Show

The NBC News veteran will instead focus on the weekday 'NBC News Daily' and her role as the network's senior national correspondent.

Kate Snow will have the weekends off. The veteran journalist announced Sunday night that she will no longer anchor the Sunday edition of NBC Nightly News, a role she has held since 2015. Snow, who cited growing responsibilities for her departure, will remain the face of NBC News Daily, which airs during weekday afternoons.

"Our audience on NBC News Daily is growing fast, and I have decided after a lot of thought to focus my attention Monday through Friday, on that role. So next Sunday will be my last Sunday anchoring Nightly News," Snow said towards the end of the Sunday evening broadcast. "I will miss the team that you don't see behind the cameras here but I'll still continue to be part of the Nightly News family, reporting and contributing."

Excited to announce a change… I’ve decided to focus on anchoring NBC News Daily Mon-Fri from 2-4pm ET alongside @simplyzinhle. Find us on @nbcnewsnow or your local @nbcnews station! pic.twitter.com/8RKzXLO1Ky — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) February 18, 2024

Snow's final time anchoring Nightly News will be on Sunday, Feb. 25, with rotating anchors then filling her spot in the interim until a permanent replacement is named. Confirming Snow's exit from the show after nine years, Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of programming for NBC News, wrote in a memo, shared by Deadline, "after more than eight years at the helm of the Sunday edition, Kate has decided to focus her efforts on her five-day-a-week program, NBC News Daily, which recently took the reins as the #1 afternoon news program on television."

"Kate's dedication to Nightly and its viewers has been nothing short of inspiring," the memo continued. "She works tirelessly and has that rare gravitas, earned throughout her distinguished career marked by dogged reporting and powerful interviews. She cares deeply about her work and the profound and positive impact it can have on the world, and that compassion extends to those of us who work with her behind the camera. She's a loyal colleague, a mentor and a friend."

Although Snow is leaving NBC Nightly News as its anchor, she will remain a familiar face at the network. Snow will "continue to be an integral part of the NBC Nightly News family," according to Rodriguez, who noted that the viewers "will see and work with her frequently on Nightly pieces." Snow will also continue to appear on Today, NBC News Daily, and other NBC programs as the network's senior national correspondent.

Snow first joined NBC News in 2010 and has won two Emmys during her tenure – the first for her work in the 2016 Dateline episode "The Cosby Accusers Speak," in which Snow sat down with 27 of Bill Cosby's accusers for the first time, and the second in 2018 for her Dateline sit-down with Andrea Constand.