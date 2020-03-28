Trending

Hot Pockets Are Apparently Turning Into a Go-To Coronavirus Quarantine Snack Amid Grocery Shortages

As the coronavirus continues to disrupt the day-to-day lives of more and more people around the globe, people have adjusted in their own ways. And, with so many people in some form of social isolation, be it recommended or outright ordered, it’s led to shortages in supplies both on store shelves and online. This has prompted a few people to look toward a reliable staple of the college diet: Hot Pockets.

The savory, microwave-ready turnovers were first introduced in 1980 as Tastywich, which were changed to Hot Pockets three years later. They were a $2 billion industry by the time Nestle bought the company in 2002, and though sales have slipped in the years since, they’ve become a popular item once again. With more people self-quarantining, people have to rely on what’s in their kitchens for food. Not to mention that panic buying has caused a number of shortages of normal, everyday items, from toilet paper to eggs, it seems that Hot Pockets are still a reliable item to find on grocery store shelves.

Even though not everyone’s necessarily happy about their new dietary choices, people took to Twitter to document them nonetheless.

Back in August, Amy Duggar told PEOPLE Now that when she was pregnant, “I only wanted Hot Pockets and mashed potatoes.” So much so that she made her husband, Dillon King, had to make special trips to the store for her. 

“I would fix a whole meal, and she would take like one bite and she’d be like ‘No, that’s not good. That’s going to make me sick. I’ll take a Hot Pocket,’” King was quick to add

In April of 2018, Reality TV star Jenelle Evans took solace in the snack after her ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, was arrested on drug charges. 

“Alright, now that I ate a Hot Pocket I feel like I had lunch and can get back to cleaning,” Evans tweeted at the time. 

Incidentally, after Evans tweeted about Hot Pockets, a fan asked what flavor she preferred. When another user replied with “heroin” amid accusations that Evans was back on drugs, she called the response “disgusting.”

There’s also the infamous bit from comedian Jim Gaffigan, who in 2005 said: “You can have a Hot Pocket for breakfast, a Hot Pocket for lunch, and be dead by dinner.” It turns out, the now-classic joke may have been a major contributor to the snack’s declining sales in the years that followed. 

