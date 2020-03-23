Coronavirus: Donald Trump’s Response to Mitt Romney ‘Self-Quarantining’ Lights up Social Media

President Donald Trump continued his daily briefing on the coronavirus and the country’s handling of the pandemic. On Sunday, Trump spoke about surgical masks and their lack of supplies, but not before taking a swipe at Mitt Romney.

Trump was informed that the Utah Senator has been in self-quarantine. Romney began doing so after coming into contact with fellow Sen. Rand Paul, who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump was asked about it during his briefing, to which he came across with what many are calling a sarcastic remark.

“Gee, that’s too bad,” he said, before being asked questioned again about it and saying that there wasn’t any sarcasm behind his remark.

Paul was listed as being asymptomatic after learning of his positive test for COVID-19. In the statement put out in regards to the Kentucky Senator, Paul reportedly was not in any direct contact with an infected person.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” the statement read.

As for Trump’s comments on Romney’s decision to self-quarantine, social media has been buzzing about the ordeal since his briefing.

“A Disgraceful Moment”

Some felt that Trump’s remarks come across as condescending. Even though the president followed-up by noting that he wasn’t being sarcastic after his initial remark, social media didn’t seem to believe him.

@POTUS A disgraceful moment during his press conference, trump made fun of Romney being under quarantine with the virus! This is our president doing this when saying things totally different! What a piece of SHIT! More proof he is unfit for the office!#Vote him out! — BIN There (@Deadfoot2020) March 22, 2020

A “No Shame” Remark

Due to multiple factors, including his age and his wife’s medical history, it’s no surprise that Romney is taking extra precaution. Going into self-quarantine seemed to be the only option for him after learning of Rand Paul’s diagnosis. Trump’s remarks didn’t play well with many on social media.

How about his remark about Trump being glad Mitt Romney being quarantined. How Christian of him. Romney is his 70s and his wife has medical issues. How disgusting coming out of a presidents mouth. He has no shame. — Warrior Queen-Blue Wave (@Sensual_Maiden) March 22, 2020

Romney’s Wife

A few astute social media accounts brought up the fact that Romney’s decision isn’t just for himself. His wife, Ann Davies, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998. The coronavirus can have a more serious effect on those with medical conditions as opposed to those who are considered healthy.

And Senator Romney’s wife has other health issues that make her more vulnerable to infection.

*trump is truly a POS. — Eileen O’Farrell (@ofarrelltalent) March 22, 2020

Romney’s Age

Others noted that Romney falls into the category that is considered at high-risk. Due to his age, the coronavirus can have a more dangerous impact. Until he is tested, Romney will remain in self-quarantine to prevent any further exposure.

Trump mocking Mitt Romney going into quarantine was pretty low, even for him. Romney is in the danger zone – he’s old and has underlying health problems. Will probably die if he actually has corona virus… — It’s Always Eboue (@ArsenalANewDawn) March 22, 2020

Losing Focus

Trump’s comments on Romney seemed to overshadow the entire briefing. Many networks honed in on the remarks, and as some on social media took it, began to lose focus on the important information that was shared.

Trumps comment about Romney was in extremely poor taste. However, @CNN needs to keep emphasizing the need of PPE, key points of potential stimulus packages and encouraging viewers to donate blood. DONT GET DISTRACTED!!! — Ryan Matthews (@deadXmatthews) March 22, 2020

Hat Tip to the Journalists

Lost in the shuffle of Trump’s daily briefings have been the reporters that are regularly attending. Asking the hard-hitting questions, these same journalists seemed to call out Trump on what many consider a sarcastic response to Romney’s quarantine.