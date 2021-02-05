Cori Bush Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Can 'Be Reformed' After Embracing Conspiracy Theories

✖

Rep. Cori Bush has spoken out about her fellow congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she believes the Georgia Representative can "be reformed" after embracing conspiracy theories. On Thursday, Bush made an appearance on The Daily Show, and offered her take on the situation. "I will say this; it's not that she can't evolve or be reformed. And that's why I will not shut up, because maybe she just needs to be exposed that there's a whole other side to this—it's called loving humanity," Bush said.

Ahead of Bush's interview, Greene spoke on the House floor and expressed regret for many of the past comments she made on social media, which led Democrats to push for holding a vote to have her removed from House committee assignments. Bush commented on Greene's speech, which she clearly felt was lacking. "This is the thing," Bush said. "She called me a terrorist. She said I was the leader of a terrorist mob… That I called for the murder of a couple. She didn't take that back. She didn't regret that. That's the kind of stuff that's dangerous for our communities, so that has to be called out."

Newsweek noted that Bush appears to be referring to a tweet from Greene on Jan. 18, where she tweeted to Bush about a Black Lives Matter march in St. Louis over the summer, which saw protestors encounter Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a middle-aged white couple who had pointed guns at activists. "Did you denounce radical BLM violence and apologize to the McCloskey's?" Greene asked Bush in the tweet.

Greene then went on to quote Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. "Cori Bush is a BLM activist who led the mob that called for the rape, murder, and burning of the home of Patty and Mark McCloskey of St. Louis," the quote read. There is no evidence that Bush ever called for any of these crimes to be committed.

Following Bush's interview, the House held its vote, and Greene was stripped of her labor and education committee assignments. In response, she tweeted on Friday, "I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving [someone] like me free time." The "+11" she refers to are the 11 GOP House members who also voted to keep Greene off of House committees. "In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway. Oh this is going to be fun!"