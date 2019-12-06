Coral Gables Armed Robbery Turns Into High-Speed Shootout, Leaving Several Dead Including Suspects

Two suspects who stole a UPS truck Thursday and led police on a wild chase on the streets of South Florida are dead after the pursuit turned deadly. As first reports by CBS Miami, the suspects shot at police from the truck in the area’s Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road.

The outlet showed footage of at least 20 police officers, some with long guns used to stop the truck during the chase. Along with the suspects, the UP driver and a bystander were also killed.

Following the incident, UPS released a statement sending their condolences to the victims.

#BREAKING– Police pursuit of two suspected armed robbers in a UPS truck ends in shootout in Miramar. UPS driver was being held hostage. One person was shot. #developing https://t.co/lZFeW64auX pic.twitter.com/cyb4p4tlWr — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) December 5, 2019

“We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence,” the organization’s statement read. “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation.”

The outlet reported no officers were injured in the shootout.

Authorities told CBS Miami the incident began in Coral Gables after the suspects conducted an armed robbery at the local jewelry store. A woman was shot during the robbery and she was transported to a nearby hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The UPS driver was reportedly held hostage during the chase after the suspects carjacked the truck.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said in a press conference after the events where he confirmed the carjacking and that someone had been shot at the jewelry store. Police were informed of the robbery after a silent alarm went off at the jewelry store around 4:17 p.m. local time.

“When matters get like this, it is difficult on all of us,” Hudack said of the tragic outcome of the incident.

The FBI has also reportedly gotten involved in the investigation, working algside the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Miramar Police Department, the Pembroke Pines Police Department, the Coral Gables Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Special Agent in Charge of the Miami Field Office George Piro offered more details on the case during a press conference.

The identities of the suspects, UPS driver and bystander were not revealed.

“As the individuals were fleeing, shot were fired and was reported across the street at city hall in Coral Gables,” Piro said. “Our condolences go to the families of the deceased of today’s unfortunate incident.”