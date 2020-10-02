Cookie Monsta aka Tony Cook, Famed Dubstep Artist, Dead at 31

✖

Famed Dubstep artist Cookie Monsta — real name Tony Cook — has died at the age of 31, according to his record label. In a statement issued on Cook's death, Circus Records wrote, "Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us. We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day."

The statement went on to read, "All of our thoughts go to Tony’s family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony’s son Olly, the Mini Monsta. The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother." At this time, it does not appear that any information regarding Cook's cause of death has been shared. Notably, many of his peers have taken to social media to mourn his death, with DJ Downlink tweeting, "I remember passing tunes back and forth on the dubstepforum back in the day.. a true OG and pioneer of the dirty dubstep sound has left us. RIP Tony Cookie Monsta."

Devastated. When I was young I actually hated dubstep - until I heard Cookie Monsta. His music watered a seed of passion for bass music that I didn’t know I had. It forever changed my life, and ultimately lead me to the success I am so lucky to have. Rest in paradise king 👑 https://t.co/yAPzDUgd49 — KAI WACHI (@KaiWachiMusic) October 2, 2020

"Damn... rip to the absolute legend cookie monsta, another reminder about how fragile life can be," Dj Dirt Monkey wrote in a tweet. "The scene has suffered a huge loss today. Rest in peace Cookie Monsta, a friend and an inspiration to so many," read a statement from Dubstep record label Never Say Die.

We are beyond devastated to hear of the passing of Cookie Monsta. May your soul rest easy and may our thoughts be with your family. Thank you for the countless times you graced our stage and for the memories we created. ⚡️♥️ pic.twitter.com/7krvT8IGxc — Elektricity⚡️ (@ElektricityMI) October 2, 2020

"Ask anyone in the scene ask any of your dubstep idols who their idols are I can guarantee you that Cookie Monsta is on every f—ing list. Legends never die Cookie Monsta forever," tweeted Dubstep DJ SweetTooth. "I'll never forget watching

[DJ Minnesota] play a set 10 years ago (before I even met him!), hearing him drop Cookie Monsta's tune 'Blurgh!' and feeling so inspired to try to make music with that kind of irreverent energy. rest in peace Cookie Monsta, thanks for the inspiration," added G Jones.