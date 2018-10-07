Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: How to Watch UFC 229

UFC 229 is Saturday night, with Conor McGregor finally fighting for the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight title after a two-year absence against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The event at Las Vegas‘ T-Mobile Arena starts at 8 p.m. ET, but the main event is not until 10 p.m. ET. There are several options for watching the event.

The preliminary fights are airing on basic cable on Fox Sports 1, which is also available to stream on FuboTV, an internet TV streaming app. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and is available to watch on your TV as a Pay-Per-View (PPV) event. You can also stream it on the UFC TV app for $64.99 in high definition or $54.99 in standard definition. To sign up for UFC TV, click here.

There are five fights on the main card. Felice Herring and Michelle Waterson are fighting in the women’s strawweight, while Alexander Volkov vs. Derrick Lewis is the heavyweight fight. Light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Ovince Saint Preaux will square off, then lightweights Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis take to the octogon. Nurmagomedov and McGregor will then fight for the UFC lightweight title.

This is McGregor’s first fight in the octagon in almost two years and more than a year after his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. McGregor will get a chance to reclaim the lightweight title after he was stripped of it due to inactivity in April, and the title went to Nurmagomedov. McGregor also had the UFC featherweight championship until he was stripped of that in 2016.

“I fell out of love with the game for a bit, went off on to my own thing,” McGregor said in an interview with The Mac Life last month. “Had many things going on. Now I’m back. I’m hungry to compete. And we’re here right on the cusp of it. Making weight, handling the media obligations. And that’s it.”

McGregor said he spent his entire life’s work chasing those two titles and was not happy he was not offered a featherweight title.

“I set out a goal, I put everything, absolutely everything, sacrificed so much times, sacrificed so much to gain those world titles,” McGregor explained. “And then as soon as I win the second world title, I wasn’t even offered a featherweight contest and the featherweight title was taken off of me and handed back to a man that I had a crazy history with.”

McGregor has a 21-3 MMA record, while Nurmagomedov is 26-0. According to CBS Sports, McGregor is guaranteed $2 million for the fight, while McGregor is guaranteed a $3 million purse. McGregor thinks he will makde more than $50 million in total thanks to his slice of the PPV sales.

“We’re estimating around 3 to 3.5 million (buys),” McGregor said, reports MMA Fighting. “I’d say I’ll close in around the $50 million mark. So, for a mixed martial artist to make $50 million from a mixed martial arts bout, it’s quite breathtaking.”

Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images